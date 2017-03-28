Source: “Completely false” to say Kaepernick has asked for $9-10 million per year

To claim that quarterback Colin Kaepernick wants a chance to compete for a starting job and a salary of $9 million or $10 million per year would be to assume that conversations with one or more teams have progressed to that point. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, they haven’t.
The source said it’s “completely false” to suggest that Kaepernick has requested $9 million to $10 million per year.
Which makes the report that Kaepernick wants a chance to start and compensation in that range rooted in supposition or speculation or assumption that has morphed, perhaps via repetition, into perceived fact. And it’s in the interests of the teams that have ignored him individually and the league collectively to embrace that narrative, in order to push back against the perception that Kaepernick has been shunned for non-football reasons.
Whether he has or hasn’t been shunned for non-football reasons, embracing the idea that he has made demands that would price him out of potential spots presumes that teams would be interested in him at a lower price. Absent evidence that teams that already have signed quarterbacks actually explored what Kaepernick wants, the report seems to be nothing more than an effort to get people to quit suggesting that Kaepernick has been blackballed.
If he is willing to work for pay consummate of his experience I’ll give him $10 an hour as a field hand when we bail hey and straw later this summer.
Well then, the good news is no teams are interested in Kaepernick enough to even get to the point of discussing money. And since money is what move everything that pretty much confirms that no teams are interested in him. Which is awesome.
Why don’t we have daily stories like this about Jay Cutler?
It is ALSO completely false to call him a NFL quarkerback!! CUZ HES NOT!
Lol it’s funny how everybody worried about kaepernick and he worried about when the next shipment of food n supplies are coming in for Somalia. Dude ain’t asking for donations for employment he looking for help for aid. He honestly one of real people out holding true to his word I have to respect that cause some people aren’t doing half of that in this day and age.
If an unnamed source says the story is false, it must be false.
Not a leak from Kaep’s people, an unnamed source.
The price will have to be very low before any team is willing to chance the backlash of signing Cancernick.
BTW Cancernick hasn’t “been blackballed”, he blackballed himself. The only person to blame is himself or maybe that nutjob girlfriend..
i guarantee whichever team signs him will see an uptick in jersey sales