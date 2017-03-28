Thomas Dimitroff would like both teams to get a chance in overtime

Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff lost the Super Bowl in overtime last month, so it’s understandable if he’s a little sore about sudden death.
Dimitroff said on PFT Live that he’d like to see the NFL explore an overtime format that guarantees each team a possession, as opposed to the current format, which allows a team to win the coin toss, receive the opening kickoff and win the game with a touchdown without the other team ever possessing the ball.
“I would like to have a chance, of course, but that’s not where we are right now and I’m a big league guy so I’m supportive of where we are right now,” Dimitroff said. “Personally I’d like us to continue to discuss that. I understand coin flips. I understand when Tom Brady flipped the coin — when it flipped in his favor in the middle of the field, there’s a guy who’s incredibly special when the game’s on the line, so that’s a difficult situation. . . . We would like to have an opportunity.”
The only overtime proposal the NFL is considering at this week’s league meeting is one that would shorten overtime in the preseason and regular season to 10 minutes. But the league is constantly talking about ways to improve overtime, and it wouldn’t be surprising if another change comes at some point, one that would get rid of the sudden death format. Too late for the Falcons.
If you want an opportunity your defense has to stop the other team, plain and simple. Falcons had their chance and screwed it up.
“A 25-point lead isn’t enough. I’d like the rules changed.”
I’m in favor of employing an OC that understands the importance of running the ball, when you have a lead & a head coach that will veto passing plays in favor of clock management!
Well, make sure your special guy doesn’t lose yards on back to back plays when all you need is a first down to seal the game.
Both teams do get a chance… if you don’t get the ball, you have to stop them from scoring a TD. If they score a TD, you blew your chance…
Hey Thomas, if you had spent more of your efforts shoring up the D maybe you would have gotten the ball. I like the current rule, if you keep the other team out of the end zone you get your shot
What a loser. STOP THE OTHER TEAM. Do the Falcons not play defense (spoiler alert: they don’t)?
Idiot,,,you do get a chance..Have your over hyped, winded”D”,,,stop them from scoring…You loser… Simple as that
Don’t mess with one of the best aspects left in the NFL
How long has that been festering?
Although I’ve been a Patriot fan since 1960 and loved the Super Bowl win for my team, I agree with Dimitroff, that a game specifically of the importance of a Super Bowl, I hope the league gives this some thought. The teams play too hard to have a coin toss, be the reason you might not get a chance to possess the ball or come back and win the game. I think it might be more exciting for the fans on both teams. I never liked the rule has it stands now. What do you guys think?
Ha, cause THAT was the problem Tommy boy
Dimitroff…but You had “opportunities ” the entire 2nd half of the game. Matt Ryan took a horrible sack. You offensive coordinator and coach called awful plays. You squandered your opportunities.
WAAAAAAAAAAAA, WAWAWAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!!!!
Don’t blow the biggest lead in a Superbowl, and you won’t have to worry about overtime, what a baby !! This is why the Falcons will never be a winner.
Did Tom Brady flip the coin?
Sudden death. That’s what we use to call over time. You had your chance during regulation. This is sudden death.
The Falcons allowed 31 unanswered points. They had their chance to win that game in regulation. Changing the overtime rules would not have changed the outcome of that game.
Or, you know, you could just hold a lead and win in regulation so that overtime rules don’t come into play.
when slater said “heads” with such confidence I knew The Greatest Franchise in NFL History was about to seal the deal…..I am so proud to be A Patriot!
You had an opportunity. Your defense failed.
I’m against that proposal.
I think it would actually benefit a team to defer and let the other team get first possession in OT. The team deferring will play all 4 downs on every series, if the other team has scored. And they know what they need – 3 to win or tie, or 7 to tie. The team with the ball first still has to punt on fourth down, basically anywhere outside the other teams 40.
You had your opportunity,to stop them or hold them to a FG.Make the games shorter they say…unless!!I hate it when grown men whine….know your gender.
Two years ago Falcons fans wanted to run this guy out of town on a rail. This past year, he’s a “genius”. And now comes this whining like every other coach/player that loses in overtime. Can’t wait to see if he still has a job this time next year with the turnover in the coaching staff. Get a real haircut.