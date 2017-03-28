Todd Bowles declares “heavy competition” for Jets quarterback job

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 28, 2017, 1:55 PM EDT

Even though the Jets brought in veteran Josh McCown, they’re not counting anyone out of their quarterback derby yet.

Coach Todd Bowles told reporters this morning that both Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty would get a chance at the starting job as well.

“There will be heavy competition for the job,” Bowles said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “Nobody has been promised the starting quarterback job. They’ll all get a chance to play and we’ll make that decision, going forward, when training camp starts as we see production from certain people.”

Of course, Hackenberg didn’t take a snap as a rookie last year, and Petty is coming off surgery to his non-throwing shoulder. But Bowles wasn’t ruling anything out, including the possibility of using the sixth overall pick on a quarterback.

“We’ll see how it falls and we’ll look at the pros and cons of it and we’ll make that decision, but there is a scenario, yes,” Bowles said.

Bowles has been quick to declare a starter in the past, in order to give that guy more time to prepare with the other starters. But at the moment, there’s no reason to push it, as McCown has enough experience to be able to come in on the fly.