Tuesday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on March 28, 2017, 10:27 AM EDT

Making a case for the Bills drafting Pittsburgh QB Nathan Peterman.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has been a big donor to the University of Michigan and would love to see the team draft some players from Ann Arbor.

The addition of WR Brandin Cooks and CB Stephon Gilmore excites Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

LaVar Ball, the outspoken father of UCLA basketball star Lonzo Ball, went to camp trying to make the Jets a couple of times in the 1990s.

The Ravens may be done adding free agents until after the draft.

Would the Bengals take a wide receiver with the ninth pick in the draft?

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam termed the team’s offer to WR Terrelle Pryor before he left an “extremely fair” one.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin identified the team’s defensive needs as cornerback and outside linebacker.

It seemed obvious, but Texans owner Bob McNair confirmed the team will look to add a quarterback to the roster.

The Colts’ work to upgrade their pass rush got some positive recognition.

Will this year’s free agency haul work out better for the Jaguars on the field than past ones?

The path of Titans QB Marcus Mariota’s recovery from a broken leg continues to be a positive one.

Broncos S Justin Simmons made a huge play last year by jumping the line on an extra point attempt and isn’t in favor of losing the option to do it again.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said it was a sad day when the team released RB Jamaal Charles.

A range of reactions to the news that the Raiders are going to Las Vegas.

The Chargers announced the dates for their offseason work.

LB Jaylon Smith’s return to the field is something the Cowboys still hope to see.

Giants WR Brandon Marshall will join QB Eli Manning at Duke for workouts in early April.

Should the Eagles trade WR Jordan Matthews?

Will coach Jay Gruden have a bigger role in Redskins personnel decisions?

Bears G.M. Ryan Pace meets the media on Tuesday.

The Lions expect to have contract talks with DE Ziggy Ansah.

Said Packers G.M. Ted Thompson of TE Martellus Bennett, “We like what he brings to the equation. He seems to be excited about being there, so we’re happy to have him.”

A list of prospects who have met with the Vikings leading up to the draft.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn is still working on getting past the Super Bowl loss.

Have the Panthers improved the most in the NFC South this offseason?

Former Saints RB Deuce McAllister is consulting with a high school athletic department.

Buccaneers G.M. Jason Licht said he doesn’t think he’ll ever be risk averse in the draft.

Will the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas impact the Cardinals?

Rams COO Kevin Demoff is full of optimism about the team’s second year in Los Angeles.

RB DuJuan Harris became the second player to re-sign with the 49ers after hitting free agency.

Trevone Boykin’s arrest could lead to a change at backup quarterback for the Seahawks.