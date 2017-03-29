Adam Gase wants a more aggressive Ryan Tannehill in 2017

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 29, 2017, 7:39 AM EDT

Dolphins coach Adam Gase doesn’t want quarterback Ryan Tannehill worrying about making mistakes.

Gase said on PFT Live that his No. 1 priority for Tannehill in 2017 is to be willing to take chances, both with his arm and with his legs, if that’s what he has to do to make plays.

“Just be more aggressive,” Gase said. “I really want him to feel comfortable that his decision is going to be right. If he feels like something is not really happening the way he wants, escape from the pocket and not hesitate and worry about, Did I miss something? He’s a perfectionist so he wants to be able to stand back there and go through his progression, go one to two to his checkdown. Guys that have athletic ability, that can run, want to prove they can be a great pocket passer. All I care about is getting the first down and scoring points.”

Tannehill’s completion percentage was a career-high 67.1 percent in his first year in Gase’s offense, but Gase may be willing to see that number go down a little bit if it means Tannehill is taking more chances and making more plays downfield.