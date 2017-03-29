Bill O’Brien: We’ve discussed Colin Kaepernick, he’s a good football player

Posted by Josh Alper on March 29, 2017, 10:40 AM EDT

Texans coach Bill O’Brien said this week that he’s excited to work with quarterback Tom Savage this season, although owner Bob McNair admitted what many assumed when he said that the team would be looking to add a quarterback to the roster following the trade of Brock Osweiler.

Many believe the quarterback they’d like to add is Tony Romo, but the veteran is in a holding pattern with the Cowboys and their owner Jerry Jones suggested that it isn’t one that will resolve itself in the near future. That may force the Texans to look elsewhere.

The draft is one option, obviously, and there’s also the free agent market. Colin Kaepernick is the biggest name there and coach Bill O’Brien said on a visit to PFT Live that his name has been knocked around in Houston.

“We’ve watched him,” O’Brien said. “Like I’ve said, we feel good about where we’re at right now with Tom and Brandon Weeden, but we’ve watched him and discussed him. I think that’s a fluid situation as far as free agency goes, not just for Colin Kaepernick but for the teams. As you know, your roster’s not totally set until right before you open that season. He’s a good football player, he can run, he’s been coached well by [Jim] Harbaugh and Chip Kelly. Those guys are excellent coaches, so you know the background that he has. We’ll continue to discuss all the positions on our team, but we’ve definitely watched him.”

O’Brien’s answer is different than the one we heard from Browns coach Hue Jackson, who said that the team hasn’t talked about Kaepernick at all this offseason. Discussions don’t necessarily move Kaepernick any closer to a job for the 2017 season, of course, and nothing O’Brien said suggests that the Texans are going to be the team that changes his status to employed.