Chris Ballard expresses full confidence in Chuck Pagano

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 29, 2017, 12:27 PM EDT

If new Colts G.M. Chris Ballard would prefer to have his own guy coaching the team, he’s not letting on.

Ballard said on PFT Live that he’s confident in head coach Chuck Pagano, who is heading into his sixth year in Indianapolis as Ballard heads into his first.

“Chuck has won a lot of games. I think we lose perspective because of two 8-8 seasons, but chuck had three 11-win seasons, they were in the AFC Championship Game, Chuck has done a lot of good things,” Ballard said. “I would disagree with that statement that we’re planning on doing anything else.”

Pagano has been on the hot seat in each of the last two seasons, and there was widespread talk in both 2015 and 2016 that he could be on the way out. In the end, he saved his own job, even as former G.M. Ryan Grigson got the boot. Pagano may have to go better than 8-8 in 2017 if he wants to return in 2018, but for now, Ballard says he’s hoping they work together for years to come.