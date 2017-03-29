If new Colts G.M. Chris Ballard would prefer to have his own guy coaching the team, he’s not letting on.
Ballard said on PFT Live that he’s confident in head coach Chuck Pagano, who is heading into his sixth year in Indianapolis as Ballard heads into his first.
“Chuck has won a lot of games. I think we lose perspective because of two 8-8 seasons, but chuck had three 11-win seasons, they were in the AFC Championship Game, Chuck has done a lot of good things,” Ballard said. “I would disagree with that statement that we’re planning on doing anything else.”
Pagano has been on the hot seat in each of the last two seasons, and there was widespread talk in both 2015 and 2016 that he could be on the way out. In the end, he saved his own job, even as former G.M. Ryan Grigson got the boot. Pagano may have to go better than 8-8 in 2017 if he wants to return in 2018, but for now, Ballard says he’s hoping they work together for years to come.
Full confidence in what? And why exactly? Maybe he should re-watch the execution of the “swinging gate play” and think again
full confidence= KOD
Chuck Pagano’s s joke. How that team didn’t promote Bruce Arians to head coach is beyond me.
Ole Chuck is wasting Luck’s career. They need to clean house and hire Tony Dungy as director of football operations. I personally would have replaced Pagano with Greg Roman. He knows how to get the best out of Andrew Luck.
Chuck is a good guy. I grew up with him in Boulder. His dad is a legendary CO high school fb coach who I played for and he has 3 jaw dropping sisters who I knew one well (RIP Kathy). Does this translate to being a good NFL coach? No clue, but give him another year. Grigon seemed to be the problem, not Chuck. You could do far worse.
Chris Ballard expresses full confidence in Chuck Pagano. He’s certain the Colts will once again have that marshmello softness that is the signature of Chuck coached teams and that the fans in Indy love so much.
“Maybe he should re-watch the execution of the “swinging gate play” and think again”
The Colts version is the “rusty gate”. Lolz
Vote of confidence usually means the coach is on an even shorter leash than before and better get wins now.
As a Titans fan, I sincerely hope they continue to keep Chuck on as headcoach.
In professional life in general…any time your boss has to make public statements that they have confidence in you/are behind you/believe in you that is the surest sign you are in trouble. Its always that way, not just in football but everywhere.