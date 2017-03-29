Dolphins think Laremy Tunsil is a “special player” at left tackle

The Dolphins were able to trade Branden Albert to the Jaguars after reports surfaced that they were going to release the veteran left tackle, but their willingness to move on without compensation was a pretty clear sign about how motivated they were to slice Albert from the roster.
The presence of 2016 first-round pick Laremy Tunsil was the biggest part of that motivation. Coach Adam Gase gushed about Tunsil while speaking to the media at the league meetings in Arizona on Wednesday.
“We drafted him in the first round because we felt like he’s an elite left tackle,” Gase said, via the Miami Herald. “We felt like we have a special player there. When we watch him practice at left tackle, it looks different. You watch him: A guy his size, he moves so smooth. His confidence when he goes to left tackle, it changes. You can tell he knows that’s where he belongs. BA did a great job for us was a great leader for us. But it was time for us to get Laremy out to that left tackle spot.”
Tunsil played left guard last season, something Gase said will help him as a tackle because “it makes him understand the whole picture” of the offensive line rather than just one position. All of that adds up to high expectations for a player the Dolphins hope will be anchoring their line well into the next decade.
And he’ll never be as good as Conklin, the rookie All pro.
He’s the Bong Lord.
He was the consensus #1 player on the morning of the draft and would’ve only fell to the Ravens at #6 because of the QBs, Bosa, Zeke, Ramsey. He shut down this year’s expected #1 pick Myles Garrett when the two faced off as well. Did very well at LG despite having to move positions. Dolphins got a major steal.
As a long time Dolphins fan all I can say is in Gase we trust! Hopefully Tunsil will justify the faith Coach is showing in him.
Fins Up!
Gase talks as if he had uncovered some secret that nobody else in the league was aware of. Yes, you drafted him in the first round because HE WAS ARGUABLY THE BEST PROSPECT IN THE DRAFT and you only even had a shot at him because of a last-second video that spooked away the teams ahead of you. EVERYONE felt he was going to be a pretty special player; the only question for teams was “are we willing to risk our first round pick without having the time to vet this late incident?”