John Fox confident in Kevin White’s resiliency

Posted by Josh Alper on March 29, 2017, 11:35 AM EDT

The Bears said farewell to quarterback Jay Cutler and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery this offseason, which means they’re set to have a very different looking passing game than they have had for the last few seasons.

Mike Glennon is in at quarterback and the team signed free agent wideouts Kendall Wright and Markus Wheaton to catch his passes, but they remain hopeful that a holdover in the receiving corps can finally break out. Kevin White is that receiver and the 2015 first-round pick remains an unknown commodity after missing 28 of 32 games with leg injuries during his first two seasons.

White will be back for another try in 2017 and coach John Fox said on Tuesday that he remains confident that White will be able to bounce back.

“Obviously it’s not a great start to his career,” Fox said, via the Chicago Tribune. “I think he understands that greater than anybody. Because he’s been the one who’s had to deal with it. … I’m sure it has been frustrating. Anytime somebody is injured it’s frustrating for everybody — whether it’s fans, coaches, the player himself. But I think he’s a very resilient guy. That’s one of the biggest reasons why we drafted him. I think his makeup will prevail.”

Wright, Wheaton and Cameron Meredith (a team-high 66 catches last year) give the Bears some cover in the event that things go wrong for White again this year, but it would certainly be a positive development for Chicago if they started to get some return on a former first-round pick.