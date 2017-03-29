John Harbaugh interested in Anquan Boldin return

Posted by Josh Alper on March 29, 2017, 11:09 AM EDT

Wide receiver Anquan Boldin is unsigned, but reportedly has designs on playing during the 2017 season and one of his former employers could offer him a chance to make that happen.

Boldin spent three seasons with the Ravens from 2010-12 and capped his time in Baltimore with a Super Bowl ring, which are memories that seem to have made a strong impression on Ravens coach John Harbaugh. Harbaugh said on Wednesday that he’s “interested” in Boldin returning to Baltimore for a second tour of duty.

Harbaugh said he believes Boldin can play “at the highest level” while noting that his interest doesn’t mean Boldin will be back in Charm City for the 2017 season.

“I’ve got to be careful in how I answer that because, of course, we are. Of course, I am. I’m thinking about it every day. Just like I’m thinking about [other open spots on the roster],” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “But that’s up to Ozzie. It’s up to all of us, but in the final accounting, I think we need to see what all the options are. And I don’t even know if Anquan wants to come back. That would be another thing that we have to look into.”

There’s not much experience behind Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman on the Ravens’ depth chart at receiver, although that would be quickly remedied by signing a player with 1,076 catches under his belt. It remains to be seen how things will progress from here, but Harbaugh’s comments would make a return engagement an unsurprising turn of events.