Lions want it both ways on Thanksgiving, early-season home games

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 29, 2017, 4:57 PM EDT

The Lions have talked to the NFL about getting themselves a more favorable early-season schedule after playing three of their first four games on the road the last two years. But given that the NFL’s schedule-makers already give the Lions a home game on Thanksgiving every year, there’s only so much flexibility the Lions can get.

Laying out the NFL schedule is an enormous task that requires some give and take from every club. The Florida teams prefer not to play in the early Sunday afternoon time slot in September because of the heat. The New York teams prefer not to play at night on Jewish holidays. Every team prefers not to have road trips during short weeks.

The issue with short weeks is part of the problem facing the schedule-makers for accommodating the Lions: In five of the last six seasons, the Lions have played at home on the Sunday before Thanksgiving, in addition to playing on Thanksgiving. That’s an accommodation the NFL tries to give to all the teams playing on Thanksgiving so they won’t have too much travel during a short work week.

But there’s a problem with blocking out two straight home games in late November when putting together a team’s schedule: That leaves just six home games for the other 15 weeks of the season. Obviously, that means there are going to be some stretches earlier in the season when that team is going to be on the road more than at home.

Taken by itself, it wouldn’t seem that hard for the NFL to accommodate the Lions’ request not to play three road games in the first four weeks of the season this year. But the NFL needs to consider the scheduling requests of 31 other teams, and not all of those teams are automatically given a prime home game on a national holiday like the Lions are. So by asking the league to accommodate them both on Thanksgiving and early in the season, the Lions may be asking more than it’s fair for the schedule makers to grant any one team.