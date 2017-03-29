Marvin Lewis on Adam Jones: Other than his language, what did he do?

When Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin addressed cornerback Adam Jones‘ January arrest earlier this month, he said the team was “very disappointed” with Jones’ actions but that they weren’t going to make any “rash, harsh, fast decisions” about his future with the team.
A felony charge against Jones has since been dropped, leaving him with misdemeanor charges of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business as a result of his altercation with a security guard at a Cincinnati hotel. The Bengals didn’t immediately revisit Tobin’s comments in light of that development, but coach Marvin Lewis did discuss Jones at the league meetings in Arizona this week.
Lewis didn’t shed any definitive light on Jones’ status with the team, but he doesn’t sound like the plan is to part ways with the veteran corner.
“As time has come out, other than his language what did he do?” Lewis said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “But that’s up to whatever happens. The case is still under review, we’ll see how it plays out.”
A video of the arrest showed Jones using profane language toward police officers and telling them he wished they would die. His lawyers released a statement saying Jones apologized for what he said and seeking counseling on anger management as a result of the incident.
Other than his fist breaking a woman’s face, what did he do?
Marvin Lewis, ladies and gentlemen.
Other than that woman putting her face in Pacman’s fist, what did he do?
Marvin Lewis coddling the criminals again….any wonder his team can’t win in the playoffs???
The classic “dindu nuffin” defense. Great job Marv.
Just when you think Lewis has emptied the tank, out comes another BS excuse for that cesspool of a locker room.
And once again Lewis shows his true character, or lack of.
I’m tired of the NFL pretending that it’s morally-superior and imposing some righteous code of behavior on the players. NFL owners are some of the greedy and power-hungry business oligarchs who own and run this country, and more than a few of them have acted despicably, both ethically and legally.
Let the law determine the appropriate punishment for player misconduct… period!
Many NFL players don’t act like choir boys, even some of those that we never hear about misbehaving. So, I don’t look at the NFL or the players to be beacons of moral rectitude. I just enjoy watching the games.
Enabler. When Cincy wonders why they don’t have a playoff victory after so many playoff appearances, it is because of the poison that the Bengals turn a blind eye to.
Lewis should be fired for being the biggest enabler of players with issues for a team that has ZERO (0) Nil, nunca, nada, none, no playoff wins during his entire decade plus there.
So you are going to support the player over the police? See how that goes when they quit providing security for your games or to get you to or from the airport. Then you can send Pacman out to provide that security and see how that goes! But I am sure he will only use harsh language and nothing else.
It must be tough t o be a Bengals fan. It’s tough to be a Bills fan too, but for different reasons.
Wow. So words assembled into language have no meaning? And can’t be used to harm or express malicious intent? And I thought he got it after calling Manziel a little person.
People need to understand him a little more, he was just being rebelion.
tndiver says:
Mar 29, 2017 1:34 PM
So you are going to support the player over the police? See how that goes when they quit providing security for your games or to get you to or from the airport. Then you can send Pacman out to provide that security and see how that goes! But I am sure he will only use harsh language and nothing else.
———————–
Given what situations he has already been unable to stay cool in, I think if he was subjected to the situations and pressures Police Officers face every day he would lose it and do something.