Marvin Lewis on Adam Jones: Other than his language, what did he do?

Posted by Josh Alper on March 29, 2017, 1:02 PM EDT

When Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin addressed cornerback Adam Jones‘ January arrest earlier this month, he said the team was “very disappointed” with Jones’ actions but that they weren’t going to make any “rash, harsh, fast decisions” about his future with the team.

A felony charge against Jones has since been dropped, leaving him with misdemeanor charges of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business as a result of his altercation with a security guard at a Cincinnati hotel. The Bengals didn’t immediately revisit Tobin’s comments in light of that development, but coach Marvin Lewis did discuss Jones at the league meetings in Arizona this week.

Lewis didn’t shed any definitive light on Jones’ status with the team, but he doesn’t sound like the plan is to part ways with the veteran corner.

“As time has come out, other than his language what did he do?” Lewis said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “But that’s up to whatever happens. The case is still under review, we’ll see how it plays out.”

A video of the arrest showed Jones using profane language toward police officers and telling them he wished they would die. His lawyers released a statement saying Jones apologized for what he said and seeking counseling on anger management as a result of the incident.