Michael Irvin investigated for sexual assault

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 29, 2017, 8:53 AM EDT
Hall of Fame Cowboys receiver and NFL Network commentator Michael Irvin is being investigated in a sexual assault case.

A 27-year-old woman told police she and Irvin were out at a bar and went back to his hotel together. She says she began to feel sick in his room, remembers fighting him off, and woke up as he was checking out. She called 911 at 7:30 a.m. on March 21, said she feared she was drugged and raped, and went to a medical lab for a swab and blood test, according to TMZ.

Irvin’s lawyer, Larry Friedman, is denying the charge.

The allegations are completely false,” Friedman told TMZ. “In the few hours since we’ve learned about them we’ve already discovered many red flags about this young woman’s background and the allegations she made against Michael. Even the complaint that she made specifically says she does not recall the events that took place. She was very drunk that night. Nothing happened and there was no assault.”

This is at least the third time Irvin has been named in a sexual assault case, but he has never been criminally charged. In 1997 he was falsely accused by a woman named Nina Shahravan, who admitted she lied and was sentenced to 90 days in jail for misdemeanor perjury in connection with the incident. In 2007 he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel room. Prosecutors did not press charges, she sued him in civil court, he countersued for defamation, and those lawsuits resulted in a confidential settlement.

NFL Network told PFT that it will decline comment at this time.

It would be hard for the league-owned NFL Network to justify not suspending Irvin now that he has been accused again, given the precedent the league set by suspending Ben Roethlisberger. Although Roethlisberger maintained his innocence and did not face criminal charges, he was first named in a civil suit by one woman who claimed he raped her in a hotel room, then named later in a criminal complaint by another woman who claimed he sexually assaulted her in a bar restroom. After the second accusation, the NFL suspended Roethlisberger for the first four games of the 2010 season. Although Roethlisberger is an active player while Irvin is a retired player who works for the league as a broadcaster, they both work in the NFL, and the NFL has said its personal conduct rules apply to everyone who works in the league.

Irvin has not commented on the accusation.

142 Responses to “Michael Irvin investigated for sexual assault”
  1. eazeback says: Mar 29, 2017 8:55 AM

    i tend not to believe her story either but at the end of the day you cant put yourself in these situations over and over especially with your wife at home…not a good look 88

  2. eldoradogeorge says: Mar 29, 2017 8:56 AM

    The Prey Maker

  3. onebuffalove716 says: Mar 29, 2017 8:59 AM

    Is this what he meant by Zeke Elliott needed to learn what it means to be a Dallas Cowboy?

    *most overrated player in the Hall of Fame next to Joe Namath..

  4. tortorellasucks says: Mar 29, 2017 9:00 AM

    Im sure the woman had a blood test for a date rape drug when she went for her rape kit at the hospital. that will tell the tale of whether or not she was drugged. it wouldnt shock me if he did it

  5. patfic5 says: Mar 29, 2017 9:00 AM

    “Ezekiel Elliot needs to learn what it means to be a Cowboy.”- 3days ago

  6. jjackwagon says: Mar 29, 2017 9:00 AM

    This is at least the third time Irvin has been accused of sexual assault, but he has never been criminally charged.

    Never been criminally charged because once he opens his checkbook the “victim” suddenly gets amnesia.

    Isn’t that right Ben?

  7. patriots123456 says: Mar 29, 2017 9:02 AM

    Was Michael hanging around with Warren Sapp?

  8. eatme2259 says: Mar 29, 2017 9:02 AM

    Michael Irvin: Ezekiel Elliott has to learn how big being a Cowboy is

    This was a PFT headline earlier this week.

    You can’t make this stuff up. cowboys, SMH

  9. reddzen says: Mar 29, 2017 9:03 AM

    I am no fan of Irving since he cut someone in training camp a couple of decades back, and I am a staunch supporter of women’s rights when it comes to such matters, but something kind of stinks about this. I can’t say what – maybe it’s the number of witnesses available – but I think he might be telling the truth here. Should be be suspended because of precedent? I say no because the two cases are very different. From what I have read if she was indeed sexually assaulted it could have been the other guy, BR – there was no other guy. I personally believe without the establishment of facts (say like a Ray Rice or Joe Mixon video) you err on the side of due process.

  10. phinatic29 says: Mar 29, 2017 9:05 AM

    no matter what this is a bad look for Irving, he’s married and should never put himself in this situation.

    if the accusation is true then i feel horrible for the victim and for Michael’s wife Sandy.

    if the accusation is false, i still feel horrible for Irving’s wife.

  11. theright0pinion says: Mar 29, 2017 9:05 AM

    Gold-digging women looking for a payday.

  12. mcjon22 says: Mar 29, 2017 9:06 AM

    Between Irvin, Warren Sapp and Ray Lewis, I guess “this is just a Canes thing we wouldn’t understand”

  13. evrybdyhas1 says: Mar 29, 2017 9:06 AM

    Ground hog day!

  14. stucats says: Mar 29, 2017 9:08 AM

    another woman making up crap trying to make an easy buck

  15. dejohns says: Mar 29, 2017 9:08 AM

    At least he is consistent…these happen every 10years…1997…2007…2017 so i guess thats why he is in the HOF

  16. valentino8100 says: Mar 29, 2017 9:09 AM

    Easy to convict the man in the court of public opinion. That doesn’t mean he’s excused from past behavior, but it may mean that he’d make a good target for those looking to cash in. A “wait-and-see” approach probably makes the most sense.

  17. factschecker says: Mar 29, 2017 9:09 AM

    I’d have to think the NFLN could easily find a replacement for Irvin for their studio show. Come to think of it you could probably stand to replace LT and Prime while you are at it.

    Great players often don’t make great studio hosts.

  18. waynefontesismyfather says: Mar 29, 2017 9:10 AM

    Well this will open up an analysts spot on the NFL Network now seeing they gave Sapp the zig. Where do I send my resume?

  19. THX 138 says: Mar 29, 2017 9:10 AM

    NFL Network will never do anything to him. He is safe and he knows it.

  20. steelerfanjo says: Mar 29, 2017 9:12 AM

    Either way… just get him off the TV. He is horrible.

  21. seabrawk12 says: Mar 29, 2017 9:14 AM

    Here comes the lynch mob ready to attack without any thought of due process.

  22. jgo304 says: Mar 29, 2017 9:15 AM

    Cocaines a hell of a Drug

  23. jimmysee says: Mar 29, 2017 9:15 AM

    These guys have to understand they’re targets.

    They’re not all choirboys — but also, they’re not all reprobates, either.

  24. exinsidetrader says: Mar 29, 2017 9:16 AM

    “This is terrible. Where was his Fall Guy?”
    — Chris Carter

  25. lukedunphysscienceproject says: Mar 29, 2017 9:16 AM

    So a 50 year old man took a highly intoxicated 27 year old woman back to his hotel room?

    Of course nothing happened.

  26. razzzmajazzz says: Mar 29, 2017 9:16 AM

    Is this what it means to be a Cowboy?

  27. jbl429 says: Mar 29, 2017 9:18 AM

    So this is what Irvin meant by growing up?

  28. realfootballfan says: Mar 29, 2017 9:19 AM

    This guy gets accused every 10 years. Quite a feat.

  29. mball13 says: Mar 29, 2017 9:19 AM

    Between his crack smoking days and all these reports, this guy has no leg to stand on telling rookies how they should conduct themselves. Fire him now!

  30. r8rsfan says: Mar 29, 2017 9:23 AM

    Not sports.

  31. jags2daship says: Mar 29, 2017 9:23 AM

    Cowboy up

  32. RussianBreadMaker says: Mar 29, 2017 9:24 AM

    Not the classiest man in sports! No way!

  33. otheirony says: Mar 29, 2017 9:25 AM

    Learn what it means to be a Cowboy? From “the U”!!

    Never a hall of famer in my mind and why he is on tv is beyond me. I don’t watch him and won’t watch him. Cris Carter is another HOF’er I don’t get.

    Big mouth WR’s with issues…somehow makes them HOF material? think not.

    Trouble seems to follow these guys. I wonder why.

  34. jonwill57 says: Mar 29, 2017 9:25 AM

    1997…2007…2017…anybody notice a pattern here?

  35. edukator4 says: Mar 29, 2017 9:26 AM

    and immediately the “guilty until proven innocent” crowd shows its face.

  36. 65impala says: Mar 29, 2017 9:27 AM

    Now Zeke this is how you do it. Typical Cowboy player

  37. tiller21 says: Mar 29, 2017 9:28 AM

    Hopefully this will be the final nail in his Talking Head coffin. He is awful to listen too and comes off completely arrogant.

  38. tfarr45 says: Mar 29, 2017 9:29 AM

    And yet , Terrell Owens doesn’t deserve to get in the hall of fame because of character concerns . Gimme a break

  39. bassplucker says: Mar 29, 2017 9:30 AM

    Dude is a loudmouth and a sleaze. If this is what it takes to take him off of public platforms for good, I’m all for it.

  40. nsawins says: Mar 29, 2017 9:32 AM

    I hope it’s false……..Irvin is one of the few talking heads on NFL Network I can even listen to anymore.

  41. streetyson says: Mar 29, 2017 9:33 AM

    I’m shocked! This is the last thing I expected to hear about regards the crass, opinionated, hookers-&-drugs drenched bling merchant who (whilst on probation) once tried to stab a team-mate in the neck. Shocked I tell ya.

  42. saltineamerican says: Mar 29, 2017 9:34 AM

    Why not pick up girls on Craigslist like normal people.

  43. RandyinRoxbury says: Mar 29, 2017 9:39 AM

    Let’s pray for Deacon Michael, he is a good man and strong believer in the Lord.

  44. mostepicgnar says: Mar 29, 2017 9:40 AM

    What’s more cloudy, the woman’s recollection or the drink Irvin made in the bathroom with the door closed?

  45. trentdilfer08 says: Mar 29, 2017 9:45 AM

    Hanging with Bill Cosby I see Irv!!

  46. newpairofsox says: Mar 29, 2017 9:46 AM

    Bill Cosby

  47. sidepull says: Mar 29, 2017 9:47 AM

    yea the whole glass houses and throwing stones thing.

  48. lukedunphysscienceproject says: Mar 29, 2017 9:47 AM

    seabrawk12 says:
    Mar 29, 2017 9:14 AM
    Here comes the lynch mob ready to attack without any thought of due process.
    =====

    Regardless of whether or not he is guilty of sexual assault, the fact is that he is a 50 year old married man who was in a hotel room with an intoxicated 27 year old woman.

    You make your own problems in this world.

  49. jpk6044 says: Mar 29, 2017 9:47 AM

    Once a cowboy, always a cowboy…

  50. dirtydrynn27 says: Mar 29, 2017 9:48 AM

    Typical Cowboy

  51. ktoast says: Mar 29, 2017 9:50 AM

    famous people should just stop having sex

  52. ktoast says: Mar 29, 2017 9:52 AM

    don’t really agree with the NFL being obliged to suspend him. we can’t as a society continue to push towards punishment without due process, no matter how loud these left wing feminist and social justice groups get. we are sliding down a very dangerous slope here. modern day witch hunts and tarring and feathering

  53. bondlake says: Mar 29, 2017 9:52 AM

    Why am I not surprised?

    Once a dirtball, always a dirtball.

    But, then again, its the NFL – the National Felons League.

  54. nhpats says: Mar 29, 2017 9:52 AM

    Michael is barely coherent. The woman probably didn’t understand what he was telling her he was planning to do to her….

  55. linebackerhertztumor says: Mar 29, 2017 9:54 AM

    He needs him a fall guy. Ask Chris Carter.

  56. Packernet says: Mar 29, 2017 9:55 AM

    Suspend him for what?

  57. dspyank2k11 says: Mar 29, 2017 9:55 AM

    Doesnt surprise me

  58. RegisHawk says: Mar 29, 2017 9:56 AM

    Don’t forget he also lost his ESPN gig over the crack-pipe in his car. Not sure what year that was.

  59. Kingmj4891 says: Mar 29, 2017 9:57 AM

    Dude just go to Vegas.

  60. scotthochsdramaticweightgain1 says: Mar 29, 2017 9:58 AM

    Give him his due! Can you feel the elec-twis-city?

  61. med515 says: Mar 29, 2017 9:59 AM

    Hope this isn’t true, but how many times is Irvin going to get “falsely accused” of rape? He is brutal on the airways too. Have to change the channel or switch off WFAN whenever he’s on.

  62. horsepedlr says: Mar 29, 2017 10:03 AM

    she did everything by the book. doesn’t sound like a scam.

  63. dawoger says: Mar 29, 2017 10:03 AM

    Irvin must poll high in popularity with the primary viewers (young AAs) of the league’s network. I doubt if his poll numbers reflect the same popularity among the networks major advertisers but the league has likely kept him employed solely for rating reasons. He’s got a bully’s attitude on set and never shuts up. He’s an arrogant idiot who deserves him up-commings!

  64. whatjusthapped says: Mar 29, 2017 10:05 AM

    I don’t know why I am surprised that either side (posters claiming she’s a gold digger, the other side ready to jail Irvin today) are so quick to jump to conclusions. Criminal cases are typically detailed in length by the prosecutors before they spend any resources seeking a conviction (the Duke Lacrosse case aside)

    That being said, Irvin strikes me as the egomaniac who thinks he’s something special and above the law. So if the evidence is there, I hope he gets a jail cell next to the ex-Viking, Darren Sharper and they can swap the good ol NFL days stories in between visits from the 350 lb Leroy looking for his jail house wife.

  65. steelpenguin6687 says: Mar 29, 2017 10:07 AM

    No comment as to whether he did it or not, but why do these women go back to these guys hotel rooms? I mean, what do they think they want? Engaging conversation??? Even a little personal responsibility, and she’s not in that situation. Also, to those who think they pay the “victims” off in lieu of prosecution…if the “victim” is more interested in money instead of justice, it raises questions in a lot of people’s minds.

  66. jimmyt says: Mar 29, 2017 10:11 AM

    He didn’t listen to Carter. You got to have a fall guy.

  67. nyneal says: Mar 29, 2017 10:12 AM

    How this is a surprise to anyone is beyond me. Irvin has gotten away with a lot of stuff over the years. Who can forget that Irvin and several teammates had a house near the Cowboys practice facility where they would be serviced by prostitutes?
    In 1996, Irvin was caught in a cheap hotel room with his business partner and two females who claimed to be “self employed models”. There was marijuana and cocaine in the room and one of the ladies claimed she brought it and it was all hers. She took the fall and was arrested. Irvin was married to a former Miami Dolphins cheerleader and had two kids at the time.
    Irvin also stabbed his Cowboys teammate with a pair of scissors because he tried to get a haircut before Irvin. Irvin told lineman Everett McIver to get out of his chair, because he was going to get his haircut before McIver. McIver wouldn’t get up, so Irvin started cursing at him. McIver got up and pushed Irvin and Irvin pushed him back. McIver then punched Irvin and Irvin grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed McGiver, just missing his carotid artery.
    Michael Irvin is a sleaze ball. The networks love him, though. He’s all over the tv and radio commenting on the NFL. Irvin is an arrogant punk and he’s been that way for ever.
    If these charges are true, it’ll mean we will never have to listen to him babble on about football ever again. I will be glad of that, because I can’t stand listening to him.

  68. captainstabbins says: Mar 29, 2017 10:16 AM

    Bill Cosby approves of this article.

  69. damcmp says: Mar 29, 2017 10:18 AM

    she gave tacit approval by going to his room… probably setting the DA up….

  70. jvw1982 says: Mar 29, 2017 10:18 AM

    Big Ben was suspended because he was raping women in bathrooms of clubs. it was his MO, just because you have high priced lawyers an, d body guards who testify in your defense doesn’t mean you didn’t do it…..And you would think after the 3 accusation of sexual assault that Irving would be a little more careful with the women he decides to be with or this just might be his MO…..again just because you pay them off doesn’t mean it didn’t happen, it wouldn’t disappoint me if he was off NFL network but only if he takes Dion with him….

  71. svanablak says: Mar 29, 2017 10:19 AM

    *most overrated player in the Hall of Fame next to Joe Namath.
    _________________________________________

    You don’t have to like Irvin but he does deserve his Hof blazer. I can name at least 5 inductees that, arguably, shouldn’t be in Canton!

  72. nwohogan4life says: Mar 29, 2017 10:20 AM

    I respected Micheal Irvin for his honesty and humility but he seems to put himself in bad situations. He must not be very smart to keep doing getting himself in these situations. That being said he should be prosecuted to the fullest if he did it and if not then she should get the same sentence he would get if he did it. I have no tolerance for a woman that cries rape and then find out she lied.

  73. anarchopurplism says: Mar 29, 2017 10:25 AM

    Character: who are you when nobody is looking?

  74. ipskipskyblue says: Mar 29, 2017 10:32 AM

    A few random thoughts

    I wonder what his wife thinks

    Darren sharper, didn’t think he would do what he did

    Player gonna play

  75. h0metownzero says: Mar 29, 2017 10:33 AM

    She deserves a community service award for getting him off of our televisions.

  76. zibet says: Mar 29, 2017 10:35 AM

    And just think the NFL has had Irvin, Chris Carter and Warren Sapp mold so many young players at the rookie symposium….I mean where could the problem be~!

  77. runningoutofboundsisforgringos says: Mar 29, 2017 10:35 AM

    Get him off of TV oh please oh please oh please…..

  78. irishgary says: Mar 29, 2017 10:36 AM

    @onebuffalove716 says:
    Mar 29, 2017 8:59 AM

    *most overrated player in the Hall of Fame next to Joe Namath.
    ———————————————————-
    You should do some research on Namath. He had a lot to do with making the NFL what it is today. And he was a great QB.

  79. cowboylover says: Mar 29, 2017 10:38 AM

    You don’t go to a man’s hotel room. What the heck do you think his intentions are? No one is a victim here.

  80. ravforlife says: Mar 29, 2017 10:38 AM

    Crack and women, not a good mix !

  81. pete2112 says: Mar 29, 2017 10:40 AM

    There comes a time when you need to stop putting yourself in these types of situations. Perhaps the allegations are completely false, but when you’ve been down this road in the past, maybe it’s time to make better decisions to not let a one night stand turn into a media story. He’s 51 years old, it’s time to grow up and stop acting like a college kid, especially when you have a wife.

  82. jgedgar70 says: Mar 29, 2017 10:41 AM

    lukedunphysscienceproject says:
    Mar 29, 2017 9:16 AM

    So a 50 year old man took a highly intoxicated 27 year old woman back to his hotel room?

    Of course nothing happened.
    _____
    Yes, and that’s why neither side of this story passes the smell test. He’s married and twice her age, she’s hanging on to a rich, famous person and getting sloppy drunk. Sounds like both of them could use some time away.

    #IWantMeSomeGloryHole
    #HowBoutThemCowboys
    #NaturalLeader
    #DoItLikeThisZeke

  83. tnyfg says: Mar 29, 2017 10:49 AM

    YOU.C AN TAKE THE PLAYER OUT OF DALLAS . . . .

  84. diehardfootballfan says: Mar 29, 2017 10:49 AM

    Irvin was just sayin’ “Ezekiel Elliot needs to learn what it means to be a Cowboy.” We all so glad you are setting a fine example. Assclown.

  85. nyneal says: Mar 29, 2017 10:50 AM

    nwohogan4life says:
    Mar 29, 2017 10:20 AM
    I respected Micheal Irvin for his honesty and humility but he seems to put himself in bad situations. He must not be very smart to keep doing getting himself in these situations. That being said he should be prosecuted to the fullest if he did it and if not then she should get the same sentence he would get if he did it. I have no tolerance for a woman that cries rape and then find out she lied.
    _________________________________________

    Humility and Michael Irvin should never be mentioned in the same sentence. He’s the most arrogant punk on sports tv.

  86. torgow says: Mar 29, 2017 10:54 AM

    It should be clear by now that Irvin can get in trouble and keep his job. The precedent has been set many times throughout his career.

  87. jlo197861 says: Mar 29, 2017 10:55 AM

    This is Disgusting to hear this. He needs to be fired for his acts and foremost he should of know better. After all, he has been involved in or associated with these situations in the past. If he can’t separate himself from these situations, then he deserves to be punished. Really can we believe him any longer? NFL, separate now and forever or pay for the backlash of the Micheal Irvin saga. Do we really need this association and bad press?He will be proven guilty this time and will be seated next to OJ Simpson and he will be on the starting team in the prison league.

  88. pau49ers says: Mar 29, 2017 10:59 AM

    He shouldn’t be allowed to go on TV and comment about other players anymore. I don’t smell anything fishy if she called police from his hotel room – he’s a married man.

  89. Commissioner Cools says: Mar 29, 2017 11:07 AM

    He and Warren Sapp were the most obnoxious commentators on the NFL Network’s Sunday show. While I hope this allegation is not true, his departure would be an improvement.

  90. bullcharger says: Mar 29, 2017 11:09 AM

    He’s the one telling Elliot not to put himself in bad situations?

    A married man alone and drunk in a room with a woman that isn’t his wife seems like a bad situation to me.

  91. whyamiacowboysfanagain says: Mar 29, 2017 11:11 AM

    onebuffalove716 says:
    Mar 29, 2017 8:59 AM

    Is this what he meant by Zeke Elliott needed to learn what it means to be a Dallas Cowboy?

    *most overrated player in the Hall of Fame next to Joe Namath..
    ********************************************
    Namath, at least was the first to throw for over 4,000 yards in a season. Lynn Swann is easily the most overrated player in the NFL Hall of Fame….. his stats are garbage.

  92. selldannysell says: Mar 29, 2017 11:22 AM

    Guess he was speaking from experience when he gave Zeke Elliott that advice a few days ago. Oops.

  93. napavalleyshaun says: Mar 29, 2017 11:30 AM

    ‘Hey man, at least I was just going to Boston Market.’
    Sincerely,
    K. Winslow, Jr.

  94. ibillwt says: Mar 29, 2017 11:48 AM

    Is anyone surprised?

  95. babygaga19 says: Mar 29, 2017 11:48 AM

    I guess Playmaker was grooming Zeke to be his Fall Guy. Please NFLN, get rid of this guy! Man, if I had soo many allegations of sexual abuse hanging on me, my job would be toast!

  96. tylawspick6 says: Mar 29, 2017 11:50 AM

    Wow.

    Jerrah must have hooked him up.

  97. clubdrunk18 says: Mar 29, 2017 11:51 AM

    So thankful I wont have to hear his mouth on NFL Network. Loud mouth and overated!!

  98. oldcracker says: Mar 29, 2017 11:52 AM

    How ’bout dem Cryboys! Jerruh’s “leadership” qualities.

  99. vavikingfan says: Mar 29, 2017 11:57 AM

    If he gets fired by the NFL network Jerry is all set to hire him as the character coach with Pacman and Hardy as his assistants.

  100. babygaga19 says: Mar 29, 2017 12:00 PM

    Dear Mrs. Irving. Divorce this guy Now and take what you can get. Hopefully that doesn’t include STDs.

  101. granadafan says: Mar 29, 2017 12:09 PM

    mcjon22 says:
    Mar 29, 2017 9:06 AM
    Between Irvin, Warren Sapp and Ray Lewis, I guess “this is just a Canes thing we wouldn’t understand”
    ===================================================

    I see your Miami and raise you Urban Meyer’s Florida Gators: Pouncey brothers, Aaron Hernandez, Janoris Jenkins, Percy Harvin, Cam Newton, etc.

  102. PhD says: Mar 29, 2017 12:13 PM

    Dear NFL Network, divorce yourself from this guy, not because he’s always in these situations, but because your broadcasts need less marble mouthed commentators. Hopefully you understood that.

  103. clayjtitan66 says: Mar 29, 2017 12:17 PM

    Let’s hope this gets him a lifetime ban from being on TV.

  104. Advisor says: Mar 29, 2017 12:32 PM

    When it comes to Sexual assaults I always try to err on the side of caution, patience, and a wait and see. It is very easy to condemn via history and public sentiment. If she was truly in his hotel room etc it is totally a bad look without a doubt. To jusy take the facts of this case only she could have been drunk on her tail and as opposed to leaving a young lady by herself intoxicated hr decided to put her in a hotel room. Could he have put her in her own room YES. could he have called the hotel to handle it YES. these are poor decisions but don;t equal assault. She isn’t even sure she was assaulted. FOR ME until more solid evidence like a rape kit surfaces I am just gonna call it a bad look on 88 and wait and see.

  105. nhpats says: Mar 29, 2017 12:38 PM

    I wonder what Mrs. Irvin thinks about all this….

  106. zoneread510 says: Mar 29, 2017 12:44 PM

    Hope it’s not true for both parties sake. The story sounds similar to what some of the events Darren Sharper’s victims detailed.

  107. lionsandvikingsandbearsohmy says: Mar 29, 2017 12:44 PM

    Imagine how frustrating it must be to ask a woman for sex and have her not be able to understand a word coming out of your mouth.

  108. wny49er says: Mar 29, 2017 12:54 PM

    Is Michael Irvin related to Bill Cosby?

  109. Youknowimright says: Mar 29, 2017 12:58 PM

    When I go to the circus, I just want the clowns to make me laugh. I don’t really care what they do after the show unless it affects me or my loved ones.

    Same thing with these pro sports clowns. Just win on the field and if you are dumb enough to ruin your life with being completely stupid , then your life is ruined. So be it. Just don’t effect me or my family and win and entertain me for 3 hrs. That’s all I really want from these simpletons. If you haven’t noticed yet, most of theses guys are not the greatest people in the world. Unfortunately, just a bunch of entitled brats that never grow up.

  110. petedutcherjr says: Mar 29, 2017 1:03 PM

    If I were a celebrity, I would NEVER be alone with a woman that isn’t my wife. Period.

    Too many false claims can be made.

  111. sn19 says: Mar 29, 2017 1:04 PM

    Why are football players so stupid?

  112. MasMacho says: Mar 29, 2017 1:04 PM

    He must have been made because she snorted all of his blow.

  113. agbnewfoundlaw says: Mar 29, 2017 1:11 PM

    Well Gameday would only improve if this becomes true. Then he and Sapp can still do their THE U crap together after being fired for the same thing.

  114. agbnewfoundlaw says: Mar 29, 2017 1:13 PM

    *most overrated player in the Hall of Fame next to Joe Namath..

    ===============
    You can throw Troy Aikman on that list too. Look at his career numbers. They really aren’t HoF level. It’s only because he was the QB of the Cowboys.

  115. raiderrob21 says: Mar 29, 2017 1:16 PM

    How ’bout them Cowboys!!!!

  116. alwaters9 says: Mar 29, 2017 1:17 PM

    Another example of Roger’s Integrity.

  117. unclediddles says: Mar 29, 2017 1:25 PM

    Here comes the lynch mob ready to attack without any thought of due process.
    ————————————————————-

    I had the same mentality about the Greg Hardy situation because i didnt want to believe he was a complete loser.

    Turns out he was …..

  118. hawkwind8 says: Mar 29, 2017 1:26 PM

    saltineamerican says:
    Mar 29, 2017 9:34 AM
    Why not pick up girls on Craigslist like normal people.

    Dude, That is hysterical!! Thanks for the laugh!

  119. jason9696 says: Mar 29, 2017 1:36 PM

    1997, 2007 and 2017? He should really be careful in 2027.

  120. reddzen says: Mar 29, 2017 1:38 PM

    phinatic29 says:
    Mar 29, 2017 9:05 AM

    no matter what this is a bad look for Irving, he’s married and should never put himself in this situation.

    if the accusation is true then i feel horrible for the victim and for Michael’s wife Sandy.

    if the accusation is false, i still feel horrible for Irving’s wife.

    —-

    Actually I retract my earlier comment. I didn’t realize he was a married man. That trumps all other facts. Still like due process despite the negative comments. That’s an American thing.

  121. baldbuc says: Mar 29, 2017 1:44 PM

    Smoke = fire

  122. joshgordonsbong says: Mar 29, 2017 1:44 PM

    onebuffalove716 says:
    Mar 29, 2017 8:59 AM
    Is this what he meant by Zeke Elliott needed to learn what it means to be a Dallas Cowboy?

    *most overrated player in the Hall of Fame next to Joe Namath.
    ……………………………………………………………………………………….

    I’m gonna go ahead and toss Bill Polian onto that pile..

  123. raiddawgz says: Mar 29, 2017 1:46 PM

    Im sorry but a history of this is very telling. If he has not learned from past events then he is guilty for being that dumb!

  124. tylawspick6 says: Mar 29, 2017 1:54 PM

    *most overrated player in the Hall of Fame next to Joe Namath.
    ……………………………………………………………………………………….

    I’m gonna go ahead and toss Bill Polian onto that pile..

    ———-

    I’m going to add Tony Dungy and Bettis, too.

  125. Frum Slum says: Mar 29, 2017 1:56 PM

    “When you’re an ex-Cowboy, you have to be careful of these things”

    Is what Mike might give as advice now

  126. duffelbagsports says: Mar 29, 2017 1:56 PM

    Never been criminally charged because once he opens his checkbook the “victim” suddenly gets amnesia.

    Isn’t that right Ben?
    ————————————–
    Or as the article says the first woman ADMITTED she lied

  127. lowriderfxr says: Mar 29, 2017 2:00 PM

    patriots123456 says:
    Mar 29, 2017 9:02 AM
    Was Michael hanging around with Warren Sapp?

    228 12

    No that was hurting his image. He started hanging out with Bill Cosby.

  128. arzcardinals says: Mar 29, 2017 2:01 PM

    His wifey ain’t gonna like this…
    no more than any guy finding out his wife was out cheating…
    #noonewins

  129. 345snarkavenue says: Mar 29, 2017 2:27 PM

    He needs to get Rep. Nunes in on the investigation

  130. drunkraider says: Mar 29, 2017 2:28 PM

    sounds like Irvin ordered her a couple ” Bill Cosby shots “

  131. blackqbwhiterb says: Mar 29, 2017 2:29 PM

    98% of the time these things happen to professional athletes or entertainers it’s in the wee hours of the morning after a long night of drinking. If only they would discipline themselves to be home by midnight…..it’s always 3:00 am leaving a club when the trouble happens

  132. toybkshr says: Mar 29, 2017 2:41 PM

    Didn’t he just give advice to Ezekiel Elliot on how to behave?

    How ironic

  133. dreadnok89 says: Mar 29, 2017 3:15 PM

    Why go back to his room willingly?

  134. tony721 says: Mar 29, 2017 3:43 PM

    Swervin’ Irvin is at it again!

  135. mksnpcola says: Mar 29, 2017 3:55 PM

    Can’t spell SCUM without UM!

  136. nwbubba says: Mar 29, 2017 4:23 PM

    Where do you think Darren Sharper learned his techniques?

    Well, now you know!

  137. flankerright says: Mar 29, 2017 4:37 PM

    Once, Twice, three times a lady beater…

  138. unnamedxsource says: Mar 29, 2017 5:38 PM

    but.but.but…I thought he found Jeeeeezus???

  139. drednot says: Mar 29, 2017 5:49 PM

    And we’re all shocked why????

  140. EddieBlake says: Mar 29, 2017 6:18 PM

    Staying out of hotel rooms with women who are not his wife would serve him well. Drugs, non-marital women and hotel rooms are a bad fit for Irvin.

  141. theaveragecharlie says: Mar 29, 2017 7:04 PM

    Sounds like the perfect Cowboy mentor to Ezekiel Elliot.

  142. dwhcic says: Mar 29, 2017 7:12 PM

    Irvin is a POS, but she came back to his hotel room…duh.

