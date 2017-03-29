Michael Irvin investigated for sexual assault

Hall of Fame Cowboys receiver and NFL Network commentator Michael Irvin is being investigated in a sexual assault case.
A 27-year-old woman told police she and Irvin were out at a bar and went back to his hotel together. She says she began to feel sick in his room, remembers fighting him off, and woke up as he was checking out. She called 911 at 7:30 a.m. on March 21, said she feared she was drugged and raped, and went to a medical lab for a swab and blood test, according to TMZ.
Irvin’s lawyer, Larry Friedman, is denying the charge.
“The allegations are completely false,” Friedman told TMZ. “In the few hours since we’ve learned about them we’ve already discovered many red flags about this young woman’s background and the allegations she made against Michael. Even the complaint that she made specifically says she does not recall the events that took place. She was very drunk that night. Nothing happened and there was no assault.”
This is at least the third time Irvin has been named in a sexual assault case, but he has never been criminally charged. In 1997 he was falsely accused by a woman named Nina Shahravan, who admitted she lied and was sentenced to 90 days in jail for misdemeanor perjury in connection with the incident. In 2007 he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel room. Prosecutors did not press charges, she sued him in civil court, he countersued for defamation, and those lawsuits resulted in a confidential settlement.
NFL Network told PFT that it will decline comment at this time.
It would be hard for the league-owned NFL Network to justify not suspending Irvin now that he has been accused again, given the precedent the league set by suspending Ben Roethlisberger. Although Roethlisberger maintained his innocence and did not face criminal charges, he was first named in a civil suit by one woman who claimed he raped her in a hotel room, then named later in a criminal complaint by another woman who claimed he sexually assaulted her in a bar restroom. After the second accusation, the NFL suspended Roethlisberger for the first four games of the 2010 season. Although Roethlisberger is an active player while Irvin is a retired player who works for the league as a broadcaster, they both work in the NFL, and the NFL has said its personal conduct rules apply to everyone who works in the league.
Irvin has not commented on the accusation.
Im sure the woman had a blood test for a date rape drug when she went for her rape kit at the hospital. that will tell the tale of whether or not she was drugged. it wouldnt shock me if he did it
I am no fan of Irving since he cut someone in training camp a couple of decades back, and I am a staunch supporter of women’s rights when it comes to such matters, but something kind of stinks about this. I can’t say what – maybe it’s the number of witnesses available – but I think he might be telling the truth here. Should be be suspended because of precedent? I say no because the two cases are very different. From what I have read if she was indeed sexually assaulted it could have been the other guy, BR – there was no other guy. I personally believe without the establishment of facts (say like a Ray Rice or Joe Mixon video) you err on the side of due process.
Easy to convict the man in the court of public opinion. That doesn’t mean he’s excused from past behavior, but it may mean that he’d make a good target for those looking to cash in. A “wait-and-see” approach probably makes the most sense.
Here comes the lynch mob ready to attack without any thought of due process.
Never a hall of famer in my mind and why he is on tv is beyond me. I don’t watch him and won’t watch him. Cris Carter is another HOF’er I don’t get.
And yet , Terrell Owens doesn’t deserve to get in the hall of fame because of character concerns . Gimme a break
Regardless of whether or not he is guilty of sexual assault, the fact is that he is a 50 year old married man who was in a hotel room with an intoxicated 27 year old woman.
You make your own problems in this world.
don’t really agree with the NFL being obliged to suspend him. we can’t as a society continue to push towards punishment without due process, no matter how loud these left wing feminist and social justice groups get. we are sliding down a very dangerous slope here. modern day witch hunts and tarring and feathering
Hope this isn’t true, but how many times is Irvin going to get “falsely accused” of rape? He is brutal on the airways too. Have to change the channel or switch off WFAN whenever he’s on.
she did everything by the book. doesn’t sound like a scam.
Irvin must poll high in popularity with the primary viewers (young AAs) of the league’s network. I doubt if his poll numbers reflect the same popularity among the networks major advertisers but the league has likely kept him employed solely for rating reasons. He’s got a bully’s attitude on set and never shuts up. He’s an arrogant idiot who deserves him up-commings!
I don’t know why I am surprised that either side (posters claiming she’s a gold digger, the other side ready to jail Irvin today) are so quick to jump to conclusions. Criminal cases are typically detailed in length by the prosecutors before they spend any resources seeking a conviction (the Duke Lacrosse case aside)
That being said, Irvin strikes me as the egomaniac who thinks he’s something special and above the law. So if the evidence is there, I hope he gets a jail cell next to the ex-Viking, Darren Sharper and they can swap the good ol NFL days stories in between visits from the 350 lb Leroy looking for his jail house wife.
No comment as to whether he did it or not, but why do these women go back to these guys hotel rooms? I mean, what do they think they want? Engaging conversation??? Even a little personal responsibility, and she’s not in that situation. Also, to those who think they pay the “victims” off in lieu of prosecution…if the “victim” is more interested in money instead of justice, it raises questions in a lot of people’s minds.
He didn’t listen to Carter. You got to have a fall guy.
How this is a surprise to anyone is beyond me. Irvin has gotten away with a lot of stuff over the years. Who can forget that Irvin and several teammates had a house near the Cowboys practice facility where they would be serviced by prostitutes?
In 1996, Irvin was caught in a cheap hotel room with his business partner and two females who claimed to be “self employed models”. There was marijuana and cocaine in the room and one of the ladies claimed she brought it and it was all hers. She took the fall and was arrested. Irvin was married to a former Miami Dolphins cheerleader and had two kids at the time.
Irvin also stabbed his Cowboys teammate with a pair of scissors because he tried to get a haircut before Irvin. Irvin told lineman Everett McIver to get out of his chair, because he was going to get his haircut before McIver. McIver wouldn’t get up, so Irvin started cursing at him. McIver got up and pushed Irvin and Irvin pushed him back. McIver then punched Irvin and Irvin grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed McGiver, just missing his carotid artery.
Michael Irvin is a sleaze ball. The networks love him, though. He’s all over the tv and radio commenting on the NFL. Irvin is an arrogant punk and he’s been that way for ever.
If these charges are true, it’ll mean we will never have to listen to him babble on about football ever again. I will be glad of that, because I can’t stand listening to him.
Big Ben was suspended because he was raping women in bathrooms of clubs. it was his MO, just because you have high priced lawyers an, d body guards who testify in your defense doesn’t mean you didn’t do it…..And you would think after the 3 accusation of sexual assault that Irving would be a little more careful with the women he decides to be with or this just might be his MO…..again just because you pay them off doesn’t mean it didn’t happen, it wouldn’t disappoint me if he was off NFL network but only if he takes Dion with him….
I respected Micheal Irvin for his honesty and humility but he seems to put himself in bad situations. He must not be very smart to keep doing getting himself in these situations. That being said he should be prosecuted to the fullest if he did it and if not then she should get the same sentence he would get if he did it. I have no tolerance for a woman that cries rape and then find out she lied.
And just think the NFL has had Irvin, Chris Carter and Warren Sapp mold so many young players at the rookie symposium….I mean where could the problem be~!
There comes a time when you need to stop putting yourself in these types of situations. Perhaps the allegations are completely false, but when you’ve been down this road in the past, maybe it’s time to make better decisions to not let a one night stand turn into a media story. He’s 51 years old, it’s time to grow up and stop acting like a college kid, especially when you have a wife.
Irvin was just sayin’ “Ezekiel Elliot needs to learn what it means to be a Cowboy.” We all so glad you are setting a fine example. Assclown.
This is Disgusting to hear this. He needs to be fired for his acts and foremost he should of know better. After all, he has been involved in or associated with these situations in the past. If he can’t separate himself from these situations, then he deserves to be punished. Really can we believe him any longer? NFL, separate now and forever or pay for the backlash of the Micheal Irvin saga. Do we really need this association and bad press?He will be proven guilty this time and will be seated next to OJ Simpson and he will be on the starting team in the prison league.
He shouldn’t be allowed to go on TV and comment about other players anymore. I don’t smell anything fishy if she called police from his hotel room – he’s a married man.
He and Warren Sapp were the most obnoxious commentators on the NFL Network’s Sunday show. While I hope this allegation is not true, his departure would be an improvement.
When it comes to Sexual assaults I always try to err on the side of caution, patience, and a wait and see. It is very easy to condemn via history and public sentiment. If she was truly in his hotel room etc it is totally a bad look without a doubt. To jusy take the facts of this case only she could have been drunk on her tail and as opposed to leaving a young lady by herself intoxicated hr decided to put her in a hotel room. Could he have put her in her own room YES. could he have called the hotel to handle it YES. these are poor decisions but don;t equal assault. She isn’t even sure she was assaulted. FOR ME until more solid evidence like a rape kit surfaces I am just gonna call it a bad look on 88 and wait and see.
Hope it’s not true for both parties sake. The story sounds similar to what some of the events Darren Sharper’s victims detailed.
Same thing with these pro sports clowns. Just win on the field and if you are dumb enough to ruin your life with being completely stupid , then your life is ruined. So be it. Just don’t effect me or my family and win and entertain me for 3 hrs. That’s all I really want from these simpletons. If you haven’t noticed yet, most of theses guys are not the greatest people in the world. Unfortunately, just a bunch of entitled brats that never grow up.
98% of the time these things happen to professional athletes or entertainers it’s in the wee hours of the morning after a long night of drinking. If only they would discipline themselves to be home by midnight…..it’s always 3:00 am leaving a club when the trouble happens
