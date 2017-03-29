Mickey Loomis: We’re “kicking the tires” on Malcolm Butler

It has been more than a week since a report that the Saints and cornerback Malcolm Butler had the framework for a contract “mostly in place,” but things haven’t progressed beyond to an actual offer sheet.
During a discussion of the team’s offseason on Tuesday, Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis didn’t say if that was because there had been a snag in negotiations or if it was because the need to give up the 11th pick in the draft as compensation to the Patriots in addition to a contract to Butler was too much for the Saints to bear.
“There’s not a lot I can say. We’re kicking the tires I guess,” Loomis said, via the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “That’s the way to describe that. We’ll see how that process works.”
A third option would be to work out a trade with New England, but that would require Butler to sign his restricted free agent tender and there’s no sign that’s imminent with an April 21 deadline for other teams to sign him away. Loomis termed the need to add help at cornerback as a must for the Saints, so they’ll likely keep kicking the tires on Butler while also looking at the draft as a possible avenue to improve a pass defense that’s been lagging for some time.
He will be with the Patriots in 2017. He will spend $500K to insure himself against injury and get a $40 million policy. After 2017, he’ll either do a new deal with the Patriots or leave as an unrestricted free agent and the Patriots will get a 2019 3rd round compensatory draft pick. For 2017, having Butler and Gilmore will go a long way to getting the Patriots back the Super Bowl.
Look I love butler and he is a top 15 corner but if you are giving up the 11th pick for a corner trade for Sherman not butler.
Butler is not worth the money he is going to command, they would be better off trying to develop a couple of guys with the money they save from not signing him, Pats scheme and play calling helps tremendously when it comes to the talent of the secondary, most guys who leave them are not that good anywhere else….Belicheck once had a wr playing CB in several games and dude was making plays all over the place….don’t do it Sean, its fools gold….
In other words, Butler’s agent is asking for too much, and the Pat’s won’t let him go for less than number 11, so we’re waiting to see if one of those two blink first.
If not, we’re out and will look to the draft.
Sounds like Butler is looking for more money than the Saints can/will offer. Hope he has a great year in New England.
I live deep in “Who Dat” country and I can say that the Saints have the worst secondary in football and need corner help big time, however Loomis is the worst GM in any level of professional sports so if there is a bad bad deal to be made by paying a guy way to much money, this will be it…
For God’s sake, Malcolm, FIRE YOUR AGENT. If he’s advising you not to sign the tender, he’s giving you AWFUL advice.
You’re a restricted free agent. RFAs don’t get paid what UFAs get. The sooner you figure that out the better off you’ll be!
Whatever happens the pats will come out the winners.
I can’t imagine what it must be like to be a fan of any other NFL team lol……