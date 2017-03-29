NFL suspends free agent T.J. McDonald eight games

T.J. McDonald is a good enough safety that he’s the No. 67 player in our Free Agent Hot 100. But he hasn’t found a team yet, and he won’t play until midway through the season.
McDonald has been suspended by the NFL for the first eight games of the season.
In May McDonald crashed into a parked car and was charged with driving under the influence of drugs. He resolved the case in January by pleading guilty to a misdemeanor count of reckless driving involving drugs or alcohol.
The Rams drafted McDonald in the third round in 2013. Last year he started all 16 games.
If a team signs McDonald, he’ll be eligible to go through offseason work, training camp and the preseason, but he will have to leave the team for the first eight games of the regular season.
took them long enough
of course, jeff fisher had been in goodell’s pocket
for years and years
8 game suspension = end of his career. Who is going to sign him just to shelf him for half a season? Whatever.
Ted Thompson on line 1 thru 10!
tylawspick6 says:
Mar 29, 2017 6:04 PM
_________________________________________
Umm, yeah that’s not even close. Fisher has been on the Competition committee for years and they are known to buck the commissioner’s preferences. Not to mention, Goodell was the one who handed down the year long suspension to Greg Williams….one of Fisher’s best friends. They have a working relationship out of necessity but Fisher is far from being in Goodell’s pocket. LOL
He can get signed halfway through the season when he is eligible to play again if he stays in shape……. duh.
And midway through the season every year there are a host of teams with injured Safeties.
He’ll be fine if he smartens up.