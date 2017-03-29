NFL suspends free agent T.J. McDonald eight games

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 29, 2017, 6:01 PM EDT

T.J. McDonald is a good enough safety that he’s the No. 67 player in our Free Agent Hot 100. But he hasn’t found a team yet, and he won’t play until midway through the season.

McDonald has been suspended by the NFL for the first eight games of the season.

In May McDonald crashed into a parked car and was charged with driving under the influence of drugs. He resolved the case in January by pleading guilty to a misdemeanor count of reckless driving involving drugs or alcohol.

The Rams drafted McDonald in the third round in 2013. Last year he started all 16 games.

If a team signs McDonald, he’ll be eligible to go through offseason work, training camp and the preseason, but he will have to leave the team for the first eight games of the regular season.