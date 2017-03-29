Overtime rule tabled indefinitely

Posted by Mike Florio on March 29, 2017, 9:53 PM EDT

Many of you (OK, several of you . . . OK, some of you . . . OK, one of you . . . OK, no one yet) have asked when the proposed reduction in overtime from 15 minutes to 10 minutes will be presented again to the league’s owners for a potential vote. Some in the media have suggested that it definitely will happen in May. A league source tells PFT that there’s currently no timetable for reintroducing it.

With nine teams opposed to the measure, the league needs only one to flip. As the source explained it, the measure will be back on the table in May if that happens before then.

If it doesn’t, the proposal will continue to reside on the back burner, with no vote taken because if that happens the “no” vote would prevail.

So how will a team end up changing its position? The most direct way would be to lobby the nine holdouts until one of them sees things differently. The more complicated way entails old-fashioned horse trading, with one or more of the teams that oppose the proposal being offered something else on a wink-nod basis.

Is that proper? It doesn’t matter. It’s how things happen in any organization that requires votes to be cast in order for things to get done.