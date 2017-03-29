Pete Carroll “anxious” to see Richard Sherman bounce back in 2017

Posted by Josh Alper on March 29, 2017, 2:36 PM EDT

A day after General Manager John Schneider said the team listens to everything in response to questions about outside interest in trading for cornerback Richard Sherman, coach Pete Carroll did the same before adding that he doesn’t “see anything happening at all.”

While Carroll expects to have Sherman back in his familiar spot in the Seattle secondary, he also made it clear that he doesn’t want to see a replay of what happened during the 2016 season. Sherman had multiple sideline blowups at assistants during games, criticized offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and sparred with the media in what Carroll called “self-inflicted” issues that he hopes won’t stretch into next season.

“I’m anxious to see him come back,” Carroll said, via the Seattle Times. “I know there have been some issues and stuff. I’m anxious to see him handle everything and do really well and represent himself and his teammates in great fashion. … He’s a fantastic battler. The only thing that happened is that he didn’t come back, he didn’t re-set as he has. He always found his way to reset [in the past] and he kind of stayed on the edge throughout the season, which was very challenging for him. … So I’m hoping that things balance out moreso for him so that he doesn’t have to carry an additional burden of just trying to be one of the best players in the NFL that he is. So I’m expecting him to do a really good job. He always has. Sometimes the turnaround time just takes a little bit longer than others.”

A trade looks unlikely right now, but Sherman has two years left on the deal he signed before the 2015 season. That means there will be a decision coming about his future in Seattle before too much more time passes and the issues Carroll discussed on Wednesday will likely play a big role in it.