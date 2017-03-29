Pete Carroll unsure if Marshawn Lynch wants to play or not

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 29, 2017, 12:49 PM EDT

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he talked to Marshawn Lynch when reports about the enigmatic running back returning came up.

But he’s no more clear now on Lynch’s intentions than he was before they spoke.

“I know that he is somewhat entertaining the thought of it,’’ Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “I can’t tell you how strong it is.’’

Carroll said Lynch did not ask to be taken off the reserve/retired list when they met 10 days ago, and didn’t know what he’d do if he did.

At one point Carroll said “there’s not much to it,” and when asked if Lynch might ever play for the Seahawks again, Carroll replied: “He’s retired.”

Of course, the fact Lynch would count $9 million against their salary cap and they’re not going to absorb that after signing Eddie Lacy means they’d move him along if he did. And when asked if he thought the 30-year-old Lynch could still help a team, Carroll said he wasn’t sure.

“I don’t know,’’ Carroll said. “Depends on how he has approached this off-season. He looked OK. The mentality that it takes to play this game the way he plays the game, he has to really be invested and ready because he goes deep when he plays. And whether or not that is still in him and the burn is still there, I couldn’t tell that from talking to him.’’

So now we wait to see how Marshawn turns, and whether the interest in coming back to play is serious.