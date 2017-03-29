Raiders expect Derek Carr extension talks to ramp up after draft

Posted by Josh Alper on March 29, 2017, 2:05 PM EDT

The Raiders gained approval to move to Las Vegas in time for the 2020 season this week and they expect to step up efforts to make sure key members of the lineup are there for the move later this offseason.

It’s been no secret that the team is looking to extend the contracts of quarterback Derek Carr and defensive end Khalil Mack as they head into their fourth NFL seasons. General Manager Reggie McKenzie added fellow 2014 draft pick and starting right guard Gabe Jackson to the group while discussing why the team allotted less money to free agency this year and said talks with Carr should get more serious once the draft is out of the way.

“He knows what we’re trying to do in free agency, and he’s never saying, ‘I need to know now. It’s not like that,” McKenzie said, via CSNBayArea.com. “More likely, the serious talks will happen after the draft. The communication has been ongoing, just talking about the philosophy of a contract and the thought process around it. Hopefully when the serious talks start going, then it’s going to be easier.”

The Raiders have more time to work things out with Mack as the 2014 first-round pick’s contract contains a team option for the 2018 season that they don’t have with either Carr or Jackson. Keeping all three for the long term should be well within the team’s reach, however, and there’s little reason to think they won’t be in the lineup the first time the Raiders play a home game in Nevada.