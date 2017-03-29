Report: Harrison Smith had ankle surgery

Posted by Josh Alper on March 29, 2017, 1:41 PM EDT

Vikings safety Harrison Smith missed some time at the tail end of the 2016 season with a high ankle sprain, but was able to return to play in the final two games of the season.

That return to the field apparently didn’t mean that everything was hunky dory with the ankle, however. Adam Caplan and Ben Goessling of ESPN report that Smith underwent surgery on the ankle this offseason.

According to the reports, the procedure was designed to “clean up” the ankle and make sure that Smith didn’t experience any lingering issues with it heading into the 2017 season.

Recently signed running back Latavius Murray also had ankle surgery recently and both players are expected to be ready to go in time to take part in training camp this summer.