Report: Patriots have taken Joe Mixon off their draft board

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 29, 2017, 6:18 AM EDT

Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon is the most controversial player in this year’s draft, a first-round talent who was caught on tape hitting a woman in an incident every bit as ugly as the one that ended Ray Rice’s career.

Some teams have confirmed, however, that they’re still considering drafting Mixon. Other teams won’t give him a thought. We can add the Patriots to that latter group.

According to the Boston Herald, the Patriots absolutely will not even consider drafting Mixon.

That means the Patriots will join the Dolphins, who also have reportedly decided they don’t want Mixon and his baggage on their team.

But for Mixon, all it takes is one team willing to overlook his past in favor of his future. There will surely be at least once such team, even if many others think he’s more trouble than he’s worth.