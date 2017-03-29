Saints re-sign veteran tight end Phillips

Drew Brees has made a habit of throwing to his tight ends over the years.
On Wednesday, they Saints re-signed an exception.
John Phillips, a blocker first and a blocker second, returned to the club on a one-year deal. He initially joined the club in November, New Orleans claiming him after Denver placed him on waivers.
Herbie Tepo of the Times-Picayune first reported the signing.
Last season, Phillips caught 10 passes for 72 yards and a touchdown between his time with the Broncos and Saints. He has 55 catches for 390 yards and five scores over a 111-game career.
That’s fine.
Phillips, 29, is there to do the dirty work.
