Saints re-sign veteran tight end Phillips

Posted by Michael Gehlken on March 29, 2017, 8:44 PM EDT
Drew Brees has made a habit of throwing to his tight ends over the years.

On Wednesday, they Saints re-signed an exception.

John Phillips, a blocker first and a blocker second, returned to the club on a one-year deal. He initially joined the club in November, New Orleans claiming him after Denver placed him on waivers.

Herbie Tepo of the Times-Picayune first reported the signing.

Last season, Phillips caught 10 passes for 72 yards and a touchdown between his time with the Broncos and Saints. He has 55 catches for 390 yards and five scores over a 111-game career.

That’s fine.

Phillips, 29, is there to do the dirty work.

 

 

1 Response to "Saints re-sign veteran tight end Phillips"
  1. thegreatgabbert says: Mar 29, 2017 8:55 PM

    I dunno, the guy averages about 6 ypc, which is pretty much the limit of Brees’ arm strength these days.

  2. charger383 says: Mar 29, 2017 9:01 PM

    Brees will teach him to catch

