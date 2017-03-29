Saints to sign Chase Daniel

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 29, 2017, 3:44 PM EDT

Chase Daniel is returning to his roots as a backup to Drew Brees in New Orleans.

Daniel, a free agent quarterback who spent his first four seasons as a backup with the Saints, will sign a one-year contract with the team, according to Adam Caplan of ESPN.

Daniel originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in Washington in 2009, but he was cut at the end of the preseason and signed with the Saints, where he stayed through the 2012 season. He then spent three years backing up Alex Smith in Kansas City before signing last year in Philadelphia, where he backed up Carson Wentz.

There were reports that Daniel was disappointed he didn’t get a chance to start in Philadelphia last year, but he has now decided to sign with a team that will give him no chance to start. The other backups in New Orleans are Luke McCown and Garrett Grayson; McCown’s job would appear to be in jeopardy with Daniel now as the veteran backup.