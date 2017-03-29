Sashi Brown says door isn’t shut on Josh Gordon in Cleveland

Posted by Josh Alper on March 29, 2017, 12:43 PM EDT

When wide receiver Josh Gordon checked into rehab last September, Browns coach Hue Jackson said that the team was moving on after waiting a long time for Gordon to be reinstated by the league after multiple suspensions for violations of the league’s substance-abuse policy.

That was many months ago, however, and Browns executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown suggested that the team may circle back on a receiver who has played five games since the end of the 2013 season.

“Listen, assuming he would play at the level we started to see glimpses of last preseason and certainly in the league before, [Gordon] would be a talent I think no team in the NFL would turn down if he got back in,” Brown said, via Tony Grossi of ESPN Cleveland. “Our decision with Josh is just understanding where he is in this process and being able to have him. We’re not in position at wide receiver to turn down a guy like Josh if we feel he’s settled himself. Josh is going to have an opportunity to reapply to the NFL and at that time we’ll make a decision when we know what’s going on.”

Gordon has been working out with former Olympic track athlete Tim Montgomery and pictures on his Instagram account show him in what appears to be good physical condition, which has fueled some speculation about his possible reinstatement in time for the 2017 season. That’s a road the Browns have been down plenty of times before, however, and Brown’s comments may be at least partially directed to other teams who might trade for the talented and troubled wideout instead of hoping that the Browns release his rights upon a possible return to active status.