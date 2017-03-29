Scott Crichton fails physical with Bills

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 29, 2017, 2:27 PM EDT

Scott Crichton will not wake up with the rising sun in Buffalo after a disclosure on his physical nixed his contract with the Bills.

The Bills announced today that Crichton, a defensive end who was claimed this week, will go back on waivers because he failed his physical.

A 2014 third-round pick of the Vikings, Crichton spent last season on injured reserve in Minnesota.

Crichton would have been no lock to make the Bills’ roster, and it’s unclear what his future holds. But for now he’s free for any team to claim, if there’s a team that thinks he can get healthy enough to make use of the talent that made him a third-round pick.