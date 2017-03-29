Sean Payton doesn’t slam the door on adding Johnny Manziel

Posted by Mike Florio on March 29, 2017, 9:25 AM EDT

A string of tweets last week from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media created the impression that Saints coach Sean Payton has interest in free-agent quarterback Johnny Manziel. In an interview with PFT Live that will be aired on Thursday (but that loyal PFT readers get to see and hear now), Payton explained his current interest level in the former first-round pick of the Browns.

Payton didn’t slam the door on adding Manziel, but Payton also didn’t create the impression that anything will be happening soon, and that plenty of additional conversations with Manziel would be needed before an understanding would be reached as to an arrangement between Manziel and the Saints.

To see and hear everything Payton said about Manziel and various other topics (including the willingness or lack thereof to give up the No. 11 pick in round one to secure cornerback Malcolm Butler and the decision to trade receiver Brandin Cooks) check out the video.