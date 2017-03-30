Adrian Peterson working out with Jameis Winston, intriguing Bucs

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 30, 2017, 6:12 AM EDT

Adrian Peterson hasn’t found a team interested in signing him yet, but there may be another one with some degree of interest.

After a social media post appeared of the former Vikings running back working out with Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, Bucs coach Dirk Koeetter said he’s curious to hear a scouting report.

“I’ve seen Adrian Peterson many times playing and that guy is one of the best running backs to ever play,” Koetter said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I’m anxious to talk to Jameis and ask him how his workouts went. That caught me off guard. I didn’t know that. I’ll be honest with you, first thing I thought when I saw that was Jamies is just an amazing guy. The guy is everywhere.”

Of course, the Bucs have at least a three-week opening for a starting running back next season, if not more.

Doug Martin will serve the first three games for a suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing drugs, but the Bucs may make a move to sign or draft another one before the season, and the team has been hesitant to fully endorse him.

That could leave the door open for Peterson, as other teams including the Giants have been more willing to do lately.