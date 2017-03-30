Bills owner says Whaley and McDermott are on the same page

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 30, 2017, 9:13 AM EDT

With increased speculation that new Bills coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Doug Whaley aren’t on the same page, owner Terry Pegula tried to quiet that talk.

Via Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle, Pegula dismissed those reports during an interview at the owners meeting.

“We just spent [Tuesday] afternoon working together, the three of us,” Pegula said. “Those guys get along great. They’ve been making some key decisions and they work well together.”

Pegula cited as evidence the way they worked through restructuring Tyrod Taylor’s contract, keeping the incumbent quarterback around and taking away what some thought might be an issue between the coach and the G.M.

“That was Doug and Sean working very diligently, digging up everything, directions we could go and what not and the decision was unanimous that we bring Tyrod back with the new contract and we’re all happy with that,” Pegula said.

Asked about reports that Whaley could be let go after the draft and that McDermott has some possible replacements in mind, Pegula replied: “I don’t know where that report came from; it’s erroneous.”

The Bills are working hard to present an appearance of competence, beefing up their efforts at image and public relations.

But the biggest thing they could do is win some games. If that’s going to happen, it’s crucial that Whaley and McDermott have a clear understanding of each other’s expectations, so Pegula better be right about their compatibility.