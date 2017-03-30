Cameron Jordan, Byron Maxwell, Delanie Walker take part in NFL-USO tour

Posted by Mike Florio on March 30, 2017, 4:17 PM EDT

A trio of NFL players deserve plenty of credit for what they’ll be doing on their own time.

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, Dolphins cornerback Byron Maxwell, and Titans tight end Delanie Walker will be going to Southwest Asia to participate in the annual NFL-USO Tour of American military bases.

The dates and specific locations haven’t been announced, for security reasons. They’ll devote a full week to the effort.

Kudos to the NFL for putting this program together, and even more kudos to the men who will be doing something neither easy nor convenient for the good of our troops.