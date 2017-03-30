Chargers hire LaDainian Tomlinson as special assistant to owner

It’s a pretty good step up from assistant to the traveling secretary, though it’s still hard to tell exactly what LaDainian Tomlinson will be doing.
The Chargers announced that the former running back has joined the team as special assistant to the owner.
The team release said Tomlinson “will support the organization and expand its community outreach as the franchise continues the transition to Los Angeles.”
“L.T. is one of the most beloved and iconic Chargers of all time,” Chargers owner Dean Spanos said in a release. “His active involvement in our fight for Los Angeles is vital, and he represents the very best of what it means to be a Charger on the field and in the community.”
The retired running back and future Hall of Famer is expected to remain in his current role with the NFL Network, according to co-worker Ian Rapoport.
But with his new ceremonial post, he continues to add to a pretty aggressive PR effort as the Chargers try to carve out their niche in L.A.
What a joke of a move, the selfish crybaby is made Special Assistant to the Owner.
LT has a LOT of backtracking to do!
thats the best title they can come up with for their newly elected HOF running back? special assistant? whats so special about it?
does the assistant job come with a full benefits package and two weeks vacation?
Does this mean the end of his TV days? I have a hunch Mike Irvin’s seat at the desk may be vacant soon.
IMO if you are currently employed by an NFL team then you can’t host a studio show. Conflict/s of interests would effect ones objectivity. You can do one or the other but you can’t do both. To me the NFLN is run about as wrong as something could be run. Pretty much a 1/8th of a step up from ESPN. Which ESPN (to me) is the gold standard of how not to run a network.
He could always be brought in from time to time as a studio guest.
Is he the errand boy?
Dean can’t bare to show his face in public so the next best thing is to poke San Diego in the eye again by having one of its favorite sons carry the water in Los Angeles.
Will he be able to boss Phillip Rivers around? That’s what I want to see.
Does he have any actual skills that translate to that? Isn’t this just post-playing career circumvention of the salary cap? “I’m an old rich guy, I’ll pay ex-players to hang out with me and that will make me cool.”
Boo hoo hoo!
The Patriots mocked us after we pooped our pants by doing the same dance we use to mock other teams!
Boo hoo hoo!
That’s great news. It will get him off the NFL Network and we won’t have to listen to him babble on anymore.
Maybe they have a bench in their offices that they do not want to float away.
Spanos once again grasping…………at…………straws.
Nothing bad to say about LT when he was on the field..one of the best BUT as an analyst he is terrible. Brings nothing to the table and can’t speak clearly to save his life. What was the biggest head scratcher was him blasting Joey Bosa for holding out in training camp when he himself did the same exact thing years ago. Maybe he would be better off being Dean’s little sidekick.
Respect LT#2’s game. But member that time he was pouting and whining on the bench?
LT2OL LT2OL
Lawrence taylor is the Real LT
There is only 1 LT…..
and its not some RB whose wheels kept coming apart during playoff time
Totally a PR move.
Not HOF material.
And cant stand to listen to him babble on tv.