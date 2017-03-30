Chargers hire LaDainian Tomlinson as special assistant to owner

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 30, 2017, 9:26 AM EDT

It’s a pretty good step up from assistant to the traveling secretary, though it’s still hard to tell exactly what LaDainian Tomlinson will be doing.

The Chargers announced that the former running back has joined the team as special assistant to the owner.

The team release said Tomlinson “will support the organization and expand its community outreach as the franchise continues the transition to Los Angeles.”

“L.T. is one of the most beloved and iconic Chargers of all time,” Chargers owner Dean Spanos said in a release. “His active involvement in our fight for Los Angeles is vital, and he represents the very best of what it means to be a Charger on the field and in the community.”

The retired running back and future Hall of Famer is expected to remain in his current role with the NFL Network, according to co-worker Ian Rapoport.

But with his new ceremonial post, he continues to add to a pretty aggressive PR effort as the Chargers try to carve out their niche in L.A.