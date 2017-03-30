 Skip to content

Chase Daniel will get paid plenty by the Eagles to play for the Saints

Posted by Mike Florio on March 30, 2017, 9:31 AM EDT
Chase Daniel has returned to the Saints, after stints in Kansas City and Philadelphia. Thanks to his contract with the Eagles, the vast majority of his compensation for 2017 won’t come from the team that now employs him.

Per a source with knowledge of the contract, the Saints will pay Daniel a guaranteed base salary of $900,000. Since he had $5 million in fully-guaranteed salary from the Eagles in 2017, he’ll get the remaining $4.1 million from them.

Daniel also can earn up to $3 million in incentives. Because the Eagles agreed to reduce the offset to $2 million, they would get the first $1.1 million of any incentive payments, with Daniel keeping the rest. If my math is correct (and it rarely is), this means that Daniel can make up to $6.9 million in 2017.

Other teams offered better deals than the Saints did, but Daniel chose to return to New Orleans. Although Drew Brees has shown no signs of slowing down at 38, Daniel surely realizes that he possibly will be replacing Brees at some point — especially with Brees entering the last year of his current contract and having no desire to extend it.

11 Responses to “Chase Daniel will get paid plenty by the Eagles to play for the Saints”
  1. nfl fan says: Mar 30, 2017 9:42 AM

    Oh, that’s what Jeffrey Lurie was referring to when he said the Eagles were the “Gold Standard”.

  2. yousoldout714 says: Mar 30, 2017 9:45 AM

    I thought he asked for his release….

  3. ipeefreelyagain says: Mar 30, 2017 9:51 AM

    Good morning. This is your surprise audit from your readers. — Who offered Chase Daniel > 6.9 MM$ per year?

    -5 pts. Please cite your sources.

  4. autoriot says: Mar 30, 2017 9:51 AM

    Daniel will never replace Brees. Saints took him because of familiarity and the bargain he represented. If and when Brees ever retires, they will probably throw him in the trash can just like they, the Chiefs and the Eagles already have. He’s not a starter.

  5. chuckymaloof says: Mar 30, 2017 9:51 AM

    What a great gig for this guy. I’m sure he has aspirations to be a starter, but he had made a pretty good living for himself without having to do much on the field. Well done sir.

  6. tonyzendejas says: Mar 30, 2017 9:53 AM

    to “play” for the Saints

  7. flakeybiscuits says: Mar 30, 2017 9:56 AM

    Wish my old employer paid me my full salary while I work where I do now

  8. anarchopurplism says: Mar 30, 2017 10:04 AM

    Oh, so maybe the Johnny story WAS about leverage. Hmmm…..

    Too bad that doesn’t fit the liberal narrative of a pouting anti-western civilization activist currently on the QB re-tread list.

  9. savethebs says: Mar 30, 2017 10:17 AM

    yousoldout714 says:
    Mar 30, 2017 9:45 AM

    I thought he asked for his release….

    ———————

    Exactly. Why would they agree to release him without him letting them off the hook for part of that salary?

  10. jag1959 says: Mar 30, 2017 10:22 AM

    yousoldout714 says:
    Mar 30, 2017 9:45 AM
    I thought he asked for his release…
    ______________________

    He did. He asked for free money and Philly gave it to him.
    We should all be so lucky, it’s good to be Chase. Kind of ironic he landed with the Saints, they are usually the ones paying players outrageous money to play for someone else.

  11. cmtumd says: Mar 30, 2017 10:22 AM

    Assuming his incentives are tied to things like not dropping his clipboard while on the sidelines.

