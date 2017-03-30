Chase Daniel will get paid plenty by the Eagles to play for the Saints

Posted by Mike Florio on March 30, 2017, 9:31 AM EDT

Chase Daniel has returned to the Saints, after stints in Kansas City and Philadelphia. Thanks to his contract with the Eagles, the vast majority of his compensation for 2017 won’t come from the team that now employs him.

Per a source with knowledge of the contract, the Saints will pay Daniel a guaranteed base salary of $900,000. Since he had $5 million in fully-guaranteed salary from the Eagles in 2017, he’ll get the remaining $4.1 million from them.

Daniel also can earn up to $3 million in incentives. Because the Eagles agreed to reduce the offset to $2 million, they would get the first $1.1 million of any incentive payments, with Daniel keeping the rest. If my math is correct (and it rarely is), this means that Daniel can make up to $6.9 million in 2017.

Other teams offered better deals than the Saints did, but Daniel chose to return to New Orleans. Although Drew Brees has shown no signs of slowing down at 38, Daniel surely realizes that he possibly will be replacing Brees at some point — especially with Brees entering the last year of his current contract and having no desire to extend it.