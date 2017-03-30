Chase Daniel will get paid plenty by the Eagles to play for the Saints

Chase Daniel has returned to the Saints, after stints in Kansas City and Philadelphia. Thanks to his contract with the Eagles, the vast majority of his compensation for 2017 won’t come from the team that now employs him.
Per a source with knowledge of the contract, the Saints will pay Daniel a guaranteed base salary of $900,000. Since he had $5 million in fully-guaranteed salary from the Eagles in 2017, he’ll get the remaining $4.1 million from them.
Daniel also can earn up to $3 million in incentives. Because the Eagles agreed to reduce the offset to $2 million, they would get the first $1.1 million of any incentive payments, with Daniel keeping the rest. If my math is correct (and it rarely is), this means that Daniel can make up to $6.9 million in 2017.
Other teams offered better deals than the Saints did, but Daniel chose to return to New Orleans. Although Drew Brees has shown no signs of slowing down at 38, Daniel surely realizes that he possibly will be replacing Brees at some point — especially with Brees entering the last year of his current contract and having no desire to extend it.
Oh, that’s what Jeffrey Lurie was referring to when he said the Eagles were the “Gold Standard”.
I thought he asked for his release….
Good morning. This is your surprise audit from your readers. — Who offered Chase Daniel > 6.9 MM$ per year?
-5 pts. Please cite your sources.
Daniel will never replace Brees. Saints took him because of familiarity and the bargain he represented. If and when Brees ever retires, they will probably throw him in the trash can just like they, the Chiefs and the Eagles already have. He’s not a starter.
What a great gig for this guy. I’m sure he has aspirations to be a starter, but he had made a pretty good living for himself without having to do much on the field. Well done sir.
to “play” for the Saints
Wish my old employer paid me my full salary while I work where I do now
Oh, so maybe the Johnny story WAS about leverage. Hmmm…..
Too bad that doesn’t fit the liberal narrative of a pouting anti-western civilization activist currently on the QB re-tread list.
yousoldout714 says:
Mar 30, 2017 9:45 AM
Exactly. Why would they agree to release him without him letting them off the hook for part of that salary?
yousoldout714 says:
Mar 30, 2017 9:45 AM
He did. He asked for free money and Philly gave it to him.
We should all be so lucky, it’s good to be Chase. Kind of ironic he landed with the Saints, they are usually the ones paying players outrageous money to play for someone else.
Assuming his incentives are tied to things like not dropping his clipboard while on the sidelines.