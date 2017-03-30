Chip Kelly on Colin Kaepernick: I don’t know why he’s not signed

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 30, 2017, 12:01 PM EDT

Colin Kaepernick’s last coach isn’t sure why he hasn’t yet found his next coach.

Chip Kelly said that he can’t explain whether Kaepernick’s unemployment is related to his struggles on the field, his national anthem protest or anything else.

“There are 32 individual groups that make decisions on what is best. If you’re not part of those 32 teams, it’s very difficult to know what is going on,” Kelly told SI.com.

But Kelly did say it would be crazy if all 32 teams decline to at least give Kaepernick a backup job.

“Do I think he is one of the top 64 quarterbacks in the world? There is no question. Does he have the ability to play quarterback on a winning team in the NFL? There is no question,” Kelly said.

The question now is whether some team listens to Kelly’s advice, and signs Kaepernick.