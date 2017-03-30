Chip Kelly on Colin Kaepernick: I don’t know why he’s not signed

Colin Kaepernick’s last coach isn’t sure why he hasn’t yet found his next coach.
Chip Kelly said that he can’t explain whether Kaepernick’s unemployment is related to his struggles on the field, his national anthem protest or anything else.
“There are 32 individual groups that make decisions on what is best. If you’re not part of those 32 teams, it’s very difficult to know what is going on,” Kelly told SI.com.
But Kelly did say it would be crazy if all 32 teams decline to at least give Kaepernick a backup job.
“Do I think he is one of the top 64 quarterbacks in the world? There is no question. Does he have the ability to play quarterback on a winning team in the NFL? There is no question,” Kelly said.
The question now is whether some team listens to Kelly’s advice, and signs Kaepernick.
They’re still mopping up Chip’s wake through the NFL.
Yeah Chipper, who wouldn’t want a QB with no accuracy and no leadership skills?
Beats me??
If Kaepernick is such a great QB then how did Blaine Gabbert beat him for the starting job on the 49ers ??
Then that explains why he’s not a good NFL coach
While Kelly may think Kaepernick is unquestionably a TOP 64 QB he didn’t think he was a TOP 2 QB on the 49ers last year as he broke camp with Gabbert as his QB. If you can’t beat out Gabbert there are not many QBs you can beat out.
Couple Kaepernick’s lack of ability with the political baggage he brings and there is your answer to the “I don’t know why he’s not signed” question you ask Mr. Kelly.
I do. Probably the same reason chip Kelly doesn’t have a job either.
There’s a big difference between starter money and backup money, so a lot of this is on what Kaep is willing to accept. This is what happens when you don’t appreciate what you have.
Should I have stayed at the University of Oregon?
“There is no question.”
Also Chip Kelly: “Furthermore, I don’t know why I’m not coaching in the NFL right now either!”
EASY – Because he sat for the national anthem of the United States and disrespected his country and the majority of its people. For a cause I still am not sure what was for. Personal beliefs I assume. Even if he was any good (which he is not) he still shouldn’t be signed for such disrespectful actions to our country.
Chip, because he dis-honored America and you let him continue…PHATTY
If Chip Kelly was great at evaluating talent, he wouldn’t have been run out of Philly.
Listening to Kelly’s advice? A sure sign of insanity? No question…
If Chip’s opinion were worth listening to, he’d be on the inside of one of those 32 teams, not outside looking in.
As a fan who watched Kape these last 5 years, his athleticism does NOT excuse the fact that he can’t throw an accurate pass, he has no ability to read the field and find the open man (seriously, all the time), can’t avoid delay of game penalties, and has NO sense of touch on the ball (every pass is a 100mph laserbeam. HEY KAEP, if there’s no arc on your ball, you get picked off way too easily. 1+1=2)
And this doesn’t include the distraction he is on the side.
Yeah, I can see why he’s not getting calls.
I don’t have a problem with his protest, because it did spark a lot of positive discussion on the inequalities in our society. I may not agree with the action itself, but he has a right to express himself. However, it’s obvious that no one wants a backup who will alienate fans and bring unwanted attention to the team.
Here you go Chipper:
1- He has WAY over-valued himself
2- He throws crushing pick’s
3- He is a 1-read & run QB.
4- Defenses have figured him out
5- He is a weak vegan.
The fact that he is a political pariah is merely the cherry on-top. If he was top 10 or even top 20 skill-set (ie, more than just an athlete), he’d be signed.
Just like AD, when the money comes down to earth, someone may take a chance on him & try to mold him with a Harbaug-like touch.
