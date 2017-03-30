Donnie Henderson, Terry Shea among Spring League coaches

Posted by Mike Florio on March 30, 2017, 10:48 AM EDT

The Spring League, a six-game (not six weeks, six games) experiment will be launched next week in West Virginia, with a cradle-to-grave campaign that will be done in a matter of weeks, with the last game happening the day before the draft begins. The fledgling league previously has released a list of players; some of the coaches are now known.

According to the Spring League, the coaching staffs will include Donnie Henderson, Terry Shea, Steve Fairchild, and Denny Creehan. It’s unclear whether they will be the four head coaches for the teams that will be playing in the league, or whether they will simply be members of the coaching staffs that are being compiled.

Henderson, former Jets and Lions defensive coordinator who once was on the short list of potential head coaches, spent 2013 through 2016 with the Bills, as the defensive backs coach.

Shea, a former offensive coordinator of the Bears (in 2004) and quarterbacks coach with the Chiefs, Dolphins, and Rams, has not coached at the NFL or major-college level since 2008.

Fairchild, the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach of the Rams for 2003 through 2005 and offensive coordinator of the Bills in 2006-07, was out of football in 2016 after three years at Virginia.

Training camp opens next week at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs. The games start on April 15.