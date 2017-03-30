Fans of indoor team vote “no” on Greg Hardy signing

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 30, 2017, 5:57 AM EDT

Indoor football fans in Utah, it seems, are just like the NFL.

They don’t want to bother with Greg Hardy either.

Via ESPN, the fans of the Salt Lake Screaming Eagles of the Indoor Football League voted against adding the former Panthers and Cowboys defensive end.

The team said it would sign Hardy provided fans approved in an online vote. And while the team app showed a fairly even split of fans, a trophy was put next to the no column, which should keep him out.

It’s a another speed bump for Hardy in his redemption tour, which has clumsily waded through the NFL, some MMA training and soon the Spring League in West Virginia. He keeps talking about being a changed man, while never quite owning some of his past mistakes including the domestic violence arrest in Charlotte which was settled out of court and eventually dismissed.

So while Hardy was ready to play for the team Friday night against the Colorado Crush, yet another group of people has decided they’re not all that interested in seeing him play.