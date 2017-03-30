John Harbaugh expects multiple championship with Joe Flacco

Posted by Mike Florio on March 30, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT

Jim Irsay and John Harbaugh may not have much in common. Here’s one thing they do: Both except to win more than one Super Bowl with their current starting quarterbacks.

“When [Joe Flacco] first walked into the building after we drafted him in 2008, [it was like], ‘Hey, dude, we’re going to win multiple Super Bowls,'” Harbaugh said this week, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “We’re going to win multiple championships here. And we’re going to.”

Of course, the difference between Irsay and Harbaugh (among others) is that Harbaugh already has one with Flacco. Still, both teams arguably are equally far away from the next.

The Ravens made it to the playoffs five straight years with Flacco and Harbaugh. In 2013, one year after the lone Super Bowl victory, the run ended. The next year, the Ravens had a pair of 14-point leads in New England before falling to the eventual champions in the divisional round. Then came back-to-back seasons of no playoff appearances, with a division title narrowly lost in a Christmas Day classic against the Steelers.

Despite a franchise-quarterback contract, Flacco arguably isn’t a franchise quarterback — or the more popular five-letter shorthand reference to one. Winning a second Super Bowl would help. As he enters the 10th year of his season, it remains to be seen when Super Bowl No. 2 will come his way.