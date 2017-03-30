Malik Hooker declined invitation to attend the draft

Posted by Mike Florio on March 30, 2017, 11:03 AM EDT

One of the most intriguing prospects in the upcoming draft is Ohio State safety Malik Hooker. But you won’t be seeing him at the upcoming draft.

Appearing on Thursday’s PFT Live, Hooker said he’s been invited to attend the draft in Philadelphia, but that he has decided to instead watch the draft with family and friends.

A slightly more important decision for Hooker came several years ago, when he opted for football over basketball, which he could have played at a Division I level. For more from Hooker, who has been unable to work out for scouts due to a pair of offseason surgeries but who nevertheless remains a possible top-10 prospect, check out the video.