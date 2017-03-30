Marvin Lewis: Bengals haven’t talked about trading AJ McCarron

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 30, 2017, 10:19 AM EDT

Any talk of the Bengals trading backup quarterback AJ McCarron is happening only among fans and the media, and not between the Bengals and other teams.

That’s the word from Bengals coach Marvin Lewis, who said the Bengals haven’t tried to trade McCarron and no other teams have contacted the Bengals about McCarron.

“AJ McCarron is a valuable member of our football team,” Lewis said. “No one has asked to trade him. We’re not going to go out and seek a trade for AJ McCarron. He’s a valuable member of the team. We’ve said that how many times?”

Browns coach Hue Jackson said this week that he wouldn’t hesitate to make a trade within the division, and some saw that as a hint that he’s interested in McCarron. Jackson was an assistant in Cincinnati for McCarron’s first two seasons, so the two already have a rapport.

But when Lewis was asked what the Browns would need to give up to get McCarron, he suggested it would take the first overall pick. Lewis was laughing as he said that, but he seems to be serious that he values having McCarron as a backup to Andy Dalton, and won’t make a trade unless it’s for the right offer.