Myles Garrett will have a visit with the 49ers

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 30, 2017, 1:28 PM EDT

The Browns insist they’re not trading the top pick for a quarterback. The world assumes that Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett will be the top pick, even though he’s not a quarterback.

But in case he’s not off the board, the 49ers are going to be ready.

Via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Garrett said he will visit with the 49ers, the owners of the No. 2 overall pick.

General manager John Lynch was on hand for Garrett’s pro day workout in College Station, Texas, and seemed dutifully impressed that Garrett participated.

“I thought it was impressive,” Lynch said. “Here’s this kid who really doesn’t need to show everyone much more, but yet he shows up and runs a 40. I think it just speaks to the kind of kid he is. It was impressive. It’s well-documented – I’m not saying anything ground-breaking – he’s a special athlete.

“He checks all the boxes. That’s why people are talking about him in the way they are.”

It would be a major surprise if Garrett was available when the 49ers were on the clock, but it would also be a mistake if they weren’t prepared, just in case.