Panthers declare themselves “pleased” with Cam Newton’s surgery

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 30, 2017, 1:18 PM EDT

At least they picked some new words.

Instead of relying on the traditional “successful surgery,” the Panthers threw a new twist on their description of the procedure on quarterback Cam Newton’s throwing shoulder this morning.

“Head team physician Dr. Pat Connor performed surgery this morning at Carolinas Medical Center to repair Cam Newton’s partially torn rotator cuff,” head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion said, via the team’s website. “Dr. Connor was pleased with the results of the surgery and Cam is at home resting. He will begin his rehab program Monday.”

So it’s still #asexpected, but with a twist.

Panthers officials and coach Rion Rivera have said throughout the hope is to have Newton back by the start of training camp, and that he’ll be involved in the “mental reps” portion of OTAs and minicamp as they try to “evolve” their offense after Newton’s worst season as a pro.