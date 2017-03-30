 Skip to content

Report: Sharrif Floyd knee injury could be career ending

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 30, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT
Vikings defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd’s career could be over as a result of a knee injury and subsequent surgical complications.

Tom Pelissero of USA Today reports that Floyd suffered nerve damage when he had surgery in September to repair a torn meniscus, and the injury is putting his career in jeopardy.

“Sharrif is rehabbing, has seen some of the best doctors in the country, will continue to rehab and hopefully, this will heal sooner than later,” said Floyd’s agent, Brian Mackler.

Floyd’s $6.757 million base salary this season is guaranteed for injury as the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. But at 25 years old he likely had many years left to play and tens of millions of dollars left to earn beyond 2017. This injury puts that future in question.

Floyd suffered the injury in September but the Vikings initially said they didn’t think it would be serious. It wasn’t until December that they placed him on injured reserve.

  1. redlikethepig says: Mar 30, 2017 4:22 PM

    What a lucky team.

  2. blitzinc43 says: Mar 30, 2017 4:23 PM

    As a close friend of the organization his draft day drop is directly a big deal now.

  3. nathanp2013 says: Mar 30, 2017 4:24 PM

    Sounds like there is an expensive malpractice suit around the corner.

  4. terminalmancer says: Mar 30, 2017 4:26 PM

    I’m a Packers fan and that Sucks. You hate to see someone get hurt and lose a career like that, especially so young. Fingers crossed that the nerve or nerves regrow and he can live normally even if his career is over.

  5. filthymcnasty3 says: Mar 30, 2017 4:27 PM

    Rick Spielman is a Mortician.

  6. edenprairieballer says: Mar 30, 2017 4:28 PM

    This guy has terrible luck. Good player and seems like a good guy. Let’s hope he can get that knee fixed!

  7. scoops1 says: Mar 30, 2017 4:28 PM

    That’s a Shame….

  8. seanskol says: Mar 30, 2017 4:28 PM

    The way he’s played so far, it looks like he’s had a debilitating injury since draft night.

  9. h0metownzero says: Mar 30, 2017 4:28 PM

    Like coach McCarthy always says, something just happens once you put on that purple.

  10. jafo1265 says: Mar 30, 2017 4:31 PM

    That sucks…

  11. whatjusthapped says: Mar 30, 2017 4:33 PM

    What is it with first round draft picks of the Minnesota Vikings?

    Ok, Christian Ponder, Troy Williamson, Percy Harvin, Matt Kalil, Cordarrelle Patterson, Trae Waynes and Treadslow just suck but the injuries to Floyd and Baby Hands Bridgewater suggest a curse. Is the same curse that sent that 12 man into the huddle or cause a FG to shank a 27 yarder?

  12. truthbetold109 says: Mar 30, 2017 4:34 PM

    This is too bad. I truly hate to see people get hurt and lose their livelihood.

  13. raiddawgz says: Mar 30, 2017 4:35 PM

    Very sad to hear. Good luck Sharrif

  14. The Phantom Stranger says: Mar 30, 2017 4:37 PM

    That is really unfortunate. The guy was a great player when healthy. I hope he makes it back to full strength.

    I kind of wonder if there’s a malpractice suit possible here? If there was nerve damage with a torn meniscus, it either happened during surgery or it happened because of the injury and the surgeon didn’t address it.

  15. filthymcnasty3 says: Mar 30, 2017 4:39 PM

    I always called him Sharrif (Pink) Floyd.

    How prophetic.

  16. 23rdusernameused says: Mar 30, 2017 4:40 PM

    this is crappy news! Good luck kid! lots of life still to live! Save your $$$.

  17. nflpoker says: Mar 30, 2017 4:41 PM

    There was talk about Floyd’s knee injury being that serious. If there is nerve damage, I cannot see him coming back It’s sad.

    Good luck to him.

  18. dawoger says: Mar 30, 2017 4:41 PM

    Unfortunate that so many decent players waste their careers in Barneyland.

  19. purplefaithful says: Mar 30, 2017 4:43 PM

    Good this nerve damage didn’t show up until a year later or it could have affected getting that 5th year option.

  20. dukeblue12 says: Mar 30, 2017 4:44 PM

    Someone’s gettin sued

  21. deltaoracle says: Mar 30, 2017 4:48 PM

    Hate to see anyone lose their career to injury. Good luck to him.

  22. jonathankrobinson424 says: Mar 30, 2017 4:49 PM

    6 million should set him up for life, but it is a shame his 1st career is over at 25. Hope he heals up to live a active life.

