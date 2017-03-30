Report: Vikings signing Arena League tight end Nick Truesdell

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on March 30, 2017, 1:23 PM EDT

The Minnesota Vikings are bringing in a former Arena League player that made a significant impression during pro combine testing last weekend.

According to Tom Pelissero of USA Today, the Vikings are signing tight end Nick Truesdell after an impressive showing that saw him post a 4.6-second 40-yard dash time while measuring in at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds.

Truesdell has played for six different teams in the Arena Football League and Indoor Football League with just one previous opportunity on an NFL roster. He spent a brief three-day stint with the Indianapolis Colts in 2016 before being released early in training camp. He’s also been invited in as a tryout player for rookie mini-camps with the Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers in past years.