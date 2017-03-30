Richard Sherman suddenly takes trade talk more seriously

Richard Sherman quickly has gone from being amused to bemused.
A week after laughing off talk of a possible trade from Seattle, the seventh-year cornerback has taken a more serious tack regarding the possibility that his days in Seattle are coming to an end. On Thursday, he provided this statement to Gee Scott of 710 ESPN: “I wouldn’t want to leave this city and my guys, but I understand it’s a business and organizational philosophies change.”
Said Sherman last week about then-nascent trade chatter: “I just laugh it off, man. It’s funny to me. But sometimes people need to see you gone to realize what you had. The grass isn’t always greener on the other side. But I don’t let things like that bother me. The chips will fall how they’re supposed to.”
So what changed in the interim? Among other things, G.M. John Schneider didn’t scoff at the notion of a Sherman trade, saying instead that “[w]e listen to everything.”
Sherman apparently has gotten the message.
He has $4.4 million of bonus money that would hit the cap, either in a pair of $2.2 million chunks or all at once. Also, $5 million of his base salary for 2017 became fully-guaranteed a year ago. A trade of the contract, which has a total base salary of $11.431 million for 2017, would absolve the Seahawks of that obligation.
No trade partners have emerged for Sherman, but with the draft four weeks away, all it takes is a phone call. The Seahawks are ready to listen.
The Patriots, Saints, Jaguars, Falcons, Titans are teams reportedly interested. The Seahawks are looking for a 1st round pick + more. The Seahawks are also reportedly willing to let some defensive players go in order to improve their offense specially run game around Wilson. Lacking depth at defensive line as well they might be willing to give up onCliff Avril and go towards a more rotational defensive front like they had in 2012-13
The Seahawks have never shied away from the mantra that they listen to all offers.
The example posted earlier this week about how they would never speculate this way with Russell Wilson is silly; of course they aren’t looking to move their franchise QB.
Wouldn’t shock me to see the Saints make a play for Sherman. They have a extra 1st round pick and seemed pretty serious about trying to land Butler earlier. Clearly they are in the hunt for a #1 CB
Patriots have inquired according to other reports. If they want to trade Garapolo for Cleveland’s 12th pick and throw in Malcolm Butler, I’m sure we could talk. Other than that, forget it.
Oakland/Las Vegas. Exactly what they have been looking for. If there is a trade it will be with the Raiders. Bank it. They can cut Amerson and take less of a cap hit than with Smith, although I still think David is the better corner.
