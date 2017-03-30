 Skip to content

Ricky Jean Francois explains why he owns 25 donut shops

Posted by Michael Gehlken on March 30, 2017, 7:35 PM EDT
It’s not for entertainment.

It’s not for late-night cravings.

Ricky Jean Francois says he owns 25 Dunkin’ Donuts franchises, and his reason is for the long haul.

The new Packers defensive tackle signed a one-year, $2 million contract last week. Fair to say, he won’t dump all those funds into a million-dollar sports car and clothes. Jean Francois has made investing a priority in his NFL career, applying the focus into a business strategy that so happens to make him something of a doughnut-and-coffee tycoon.

Jean Francois said that he wasn’t as conscientious with his money in 2009 as a 49ers rookie.

But as the NFL paychecks grew, his attention did, too.

“When the big money came in,” Jean Francois said, via Fox Sports Radio, “I was like,’I need a retirement plan right now. I need a retirement plan that can grow right now, so at the time when I actually walk out of the NFL, I don’t have to let the NFL be my identity. Teams can look at me like, ‘OK, he’s a business man. He’s a smart guy. He knows what he’s doing with his money.’

“I’m going on year nine, and I have so many different investments and opportunities, so the day I have to walk out of the league, I won’t have those second guesses. I won’t be those guys you see on ’30-for-30.’ I won’t be those percentage of guys that goes broke. … I want to be that guy on top. When the league talks about, ‘This is what you do with your money,’ they actually show a picture of me.”

Between the March free-agency period and rookie contract signings to come, Jean Francois’ example is a timely one.

6 Responses to “Ricky Jean Francois explains why he owns 25 donut shops”
  1. harrisonhits2 says: Mar 30, 2017 7:42 PM

    Nice to see there are at least a few of these guys.

    For all that people make fun of Gronk he’s saved every penny of his NFL money and lived off endorsements. He’s another guy whose been extremely smart with his money.

  2. beauregard says: Mar 30, 2017 7:44 PM

    The NFLPA should hire him to give classes to his peers and incoming rookies.

  3. aliveguy24 says: Mar 30, 2017 7:44 PM

    Smart dude. Nice to hear.

  4. beerbratscheese says: Mar 30, 2017 7:46 PM

    It’s always nice to hear about players with their heads screwed on right. Plus one for this guy.

  5. jay25340 says: Mar 30, 2017 7:46 PM

    Very Smart, Good on him!

  6. waynefontesismyfather says: Mar 30, 2017 7:47 PM

    Smart with his investments and smart for getting away from Washington. (even though they cut him)

