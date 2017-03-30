Ricky Jean Francois explains why he owns 25 donut shops

Posted by Michael Gehlken on March 30, 2017, 7:35 PM EDT

It’s not for entertainment.

It’s not for late-night cravings.

Ricky Jean Francois says he owns 25 Dunkin’ Donuts franchises, and his reason is for the long haul.

The new Packers defensive tackle signed a one-year, $2 million contract last week. Fair to say, he won’t dump all those funds into a million-dollar sports car and clothes. Jean Francois has made investing a priority in his NFL career, applying the focus into a business strategy that so happens to make him something of a doughnut-and-coffee tycoon.

Jean Francois said that he wasn’t as conscientious with his money in 2009 as a 49ers rookie.

But as the NFL paychecks grew, his attention did, too.

“When the big money came in,” Jean Francois said, via Fox Sports Radio, “I was like,’I need a retirement plan right now. I need a retirement plan that can grow right now, so at the time when I actually walk out of the NFL, I don’t have to let the NFL be my identity. Teams can look at me like, ‘OK, he’s a business man. He’s a smart guy. He knows what he’s doing with his money.’

“I’m going on year nine, and I have so many different investments and opportunities, so the day I have to walk out of the league, I won’t have those second guesses. I won’t be those guys you see on ’30-for-30.’ I won’t be those percentage of guys that goes broke. … I want to be that guy on top. When the league talks about, ‘This is what you do with your money,’ they actually show a picture of me.”

Between the March free-agency period and rookie contract signings to come, Jean Francois’ example is a timely one.