Tony Romo returns to golfing

Posted by Mike Florio on March 30, 2017, 6:47 AM EDT

As the Cowboys play chess, checkers, and/or chicken with the Texans and/or the Broncos regarding Tony Romo, Romo is back to playing a different game.

Via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Romo will compete in the Azalea Invitational, Thursday through Sunday at the Country Club of Charleston, South Carolina.

Romo ditched competitive golf in 2013, due in part to his back surgeries and other injuries. The fact that he’s playing again suggests that he feels pretty good about his overall health.

It also suggests he’s not sitting around fretting about his football future, which has yet to be resolved and apparently may not be until July. More on where that all stands in a separate post.