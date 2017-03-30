Texans feel good about J.J. Watt’s recovery from back surgery

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 30, 2017, 5:26 AM EDT

Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt had two back surgeries last year and played in just three games, but he should be good to go this year.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien said at the league meeting that Watt will arrive in good shape when the team opens offseason work in three weeks.

“J.J. is doing great,” O’Brien said. “He’s really looking forward to being back in Houston [for the start of the offseason program]. He’s definitely on track to be ready to go. I don’t know how much he’ll do in OTAs and things like that, but he’s on track to be ready to play. And, knowing J.J. the way I do, I will tell you he cannot wait to be back out on the field.”

The Texans were a playoff team even without Watt. If they can get the best defensive player in the league back and healthy, they have to feel very good about their chances in 2017.