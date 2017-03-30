Thursday morning one-liners

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 30, 2017, 6:49 AM EDT

Bills coach Sean McDermott wants to be up-tempo in practice, and some former Panthers should help that process.

The Dolphins are serious about keeping their offensive core together.

The Patriots were reportedly among the teams to inquire about trading for Seahawks CB Richard Sherman.

The Jets conducted a private workout with North Carolina QB Mitchell Trubisky.

The Ravens have some competition at TE which they’re interested to see.

Bengals CB Adam Jones continues to get support from the team.

The Browns are promising to “stay aggressive” at QB, after paying $16 million for a second round pick.

No one’s taking Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement threat seriously.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien is excited to get Wes Welker into coaching.

Colts QB Andrew Luck’s shoulder issues were a major problem last year, obviously.

Seahawks DE Michael Bennett took a shot at the poor Jaguars.

The Titans and Bucs don’t play each other, but they watch each other a lot.

The Broncos are reportedly among the teams most interested in RB Christian McCaffrey.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid will miss Oakland.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn isn’t afraid to pound the ball.

After the draft, the Raiders want to get some contract talks going.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thinks the division is better, but so is his team.

Giants LT Ereck Flowers keeps getting votes of confidence.

Eagles owner Jeff Lurie doesn’t think they have to worry about “Hard Knocks.”

Washington QB Kirk Cousins will have to adjust to a taller group of WRs.

Bears chairman George McCaskey wants to see “progress” from John Fox and Ryan Pace.

Lions season-ticket holders got a sneak peek at the new uniforms.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy thinks their offense is ready to reach another level.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said the Adrian Peterson decision boiled down to business.

Falcons CB Desmond Trufant will be held out of OTAs but should be ready for training camp.

The Panthers still expect OT Michael Oher to play this season.

Saints coach Sean Payton did his best to dismiss his meeting with Johnny Manziel as just a meeting.

The Buccaneers feel better about their chances in the division.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians thinks there’s one rookie QB capable of playing right away.

Rams coach Sean McVay is fitting in as an “L.A. guy.”

Of the 49ers and bro hugs, and their significance to Jed York and Kyle Shanahan.

The Seahawks are planning on Luke Joeckel being their LT.