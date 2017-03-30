When will a coach bet on himself?

Jim Caldwell’s it-is-what-it-is approach to his current employment situation in Detroit serves as a reminder of a periodic hot take that often bubbles up for me whenever a good coach closes in on the completion of his contract: When will a coach treat the looming expiration of his deal as a shot at free agency?
Rarely if ever does an NFL head coach: (1) finish every game of his contract; and (2) inform the NFL, “I’m available to the highest bidder.”
When Jason Garrett’s contract expired in Dallas after a Final Eight season in 2014, he could have made the Vince-McMahon-strutting-GIF move to another city, but he truly didn’t want to leave the Cowboys. Last summer, with both coach Pete Carroll and G.M. John Schneider entering contract years, they could have individually or collectively said, “Hey, Rams! Interested?” after the 2016 season ended.
They opted instead to re-up.
For whatever reason, coaches (and General Managers) never bet on themselves in that way, choosing the sure thing over the shot in the dark. Maybe they’re conservative by nature when it comes to the knowledge that large amounts of money will continue to flow to the bank account beyond the current year. Maybe they have a hard time assessing their own potential value objectively. Maybe they fear that the jobs that become available are available not because the current coach stinks, but because the organization does.
Regardless, there’s never been a head coach who says, “I don’t want a new contract for now. I want to hit the open market next year.” Maybe Caldwell, if he takes the Lions to the playoffs again without an extension before the season ends, will hit the open market without making the declaration in advance.
And maybe the boss of the Lions will become the first NFL head coach to walk into free agency like the boss of the WWE.
List one time when the alleged free agent coach had a better offer. There is no better place to coach then Dallas and having gone years without making playoffs AND not getting fired proves that.
Bigger question is why don’t more coaches put up their future as compared to demanding extensions (e.g., Marvin Lewis). They just want the guaranteed big bucks.
My guess is that Caldwell, is just fine with the possibility of cashing in big next year, not like he has not made more money that he will ever need to live conformable if he ends up being done after the season.
Its because they get guaranteed contracts so if they are later fired they can get paid millions for years to come whether they are reemployed by another team or not.
You can cut a player and all you have to eat is the dead money in the cap. You cut a coach and you might be paying him for 3 or 4 more years.
“I tried that once.” – Doug Marrone
It might have a little something to do with why jobs might be coming open, lol. If a coach is in demand it’s usually because their teams are or have been doing well, almost all teams with a vacancy are not. Faced with that scenario how many coaches, besides Parcells, are going to re-up with the devil they know rather than roll the dice on the one they don’t?
Most good coaches won’t leave good teams for bad ones that spend more money because team success is so important to their profession. Most good teams have coaches in place that make it impossible to spend large amounts of money on coaching ‘free agents’.
There is also a salary cap for players that does not exist for coaches. It is not difficult for a good coach to get a raise with the same team.
It’s a good thought….creative