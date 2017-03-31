Aaron Rodgers: Tom Brady is my model for taking care of my body

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 31, 2017, 1:54 PM EDT

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is six years younger than Tom Brady, and seeing Brady continue to play well is giving Rodgers some hope that he can last as long.

Rodgers told Evan Daniels that he’s been studying the way Brady takes care of himself in the offseason and plans to do the same things Brady does, in the hopes that he lasts as long.

“When you’ve reached the level of success that I have, and we have in Green Bay you continue to have to find ways to reinvent yourself, and adapt, and change, and challenge yourself. And for me, the challenge has become, how do you stay at your best for an extended period of time, and how do you get your body in the best shape possible. You look at the Super Bowl, I’ve been a huge fan of Tom Brady for a long time, and consider him one of the greatest if not the greatest of all time. And he’s doing it at 39. And the way that he takes care of his body is really a model for all quarterbacks. Young quarterbacks and quarterbacks kind of in the middle, the second half of their career like myself, who would love to be 38, 39 or 40 and be playing at a high level and be healthy and have their body where they want it at that age. That’s kind of the standard and the model for what I want to be.”

It’s probably not realistic to think many quarterbacks will play as well as Brady has at the same age. But as players start to learn more about the best approaches to working out and nutrition, we may see a few more players continue to play at a very high level, perhaps even into their 40s. Rodgers wants to be one of them.