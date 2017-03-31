Bears release Ego Ferguson

Posted by Josh Alper on March 31, 2017, 2:21 PM EDT

If defensive lineman Ego Ferguson’s ego was heavily invested in being employed by the Bears, it took a blow on Friday.

The Bears announced that they have waived the three-year veteran from their roster. He’ll become a free agent if he goes unclaimed by the other 31 teams in the league.

Ferguson came to Chicago as a second-round pick in 2014, but only played 20 games with the team due to injuries. Ferguson missed 12 games in 2015 with a knee injury and missed all of last season after suffering a shoulder injury late in the preseason.

He had 26 tackles and two sacks when he was able to get on the field and is young enough at 25 that someone else will probably take a look in hopes that Ferguson’s next few years are more productive than the last couple have been.