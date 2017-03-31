Brian Cushing: We’re ready to take the next step

Posted by Josh Alper on March 31, 2017, 7:21 AM EDT

The Texans have made the playoffs in four of the last six seasons and they’ve won a game in three of those appearances, but all of those wins have come in the Wild Card round.

The last of those wins came in January when they beat the Raiders before being outscored 17-3 in the second half of a 34-16 loss to the Patriots. The Texans lost a couple of defensive contributors in cornerback A.J. Bouye and safety Quintin Demps in free agency, but defensive end J.J. Watt should be back and linebacker Brian Cushing still believes the time has come for the Texans to win some games later in the postseason.

“Getting to the playoffs isn’t good enough for us anymore, and we understand that,” Cushing said, via the Houston Chronicle. “We’ve been in games and we were in a dogfight with New England until the third quarter and they go on to win the Super Bowl. I think it says a little bit about where we are and at the same time about how much further we have to go and we understand it. We’re close, but we have a way to go. We’re ready to take the next step.”

Tom Savage would be the starting if the season started today, something that Cushing said he’s not worrying about because he is “just playing defense and that’s it.” It’s probably fair to say that others will spend time worried about the situation under center because that’s been the biggest stumbling block in Houston for some time.